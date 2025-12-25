Simone Biles, Quincy Wilson & Team USA Olympic Stars Share Christmas Moments

Amid the sparkle of fairy lights and the warmth of family gatherings, America’s Olympic champions have traded the roar of the stadium for the quiet comforts of home this holiday season, each finding their own rhythm of celebration and rest. Yet, a peek into Simone Biles, Quincy Wilson, and others’ social media reveals a fascinating tapestry of festive moments, where even the greatest athletes face relatable holiday dilemmas, embrace cozy traditions, and maintain the unique discipline that made them champions.

Biles’ Christmas Eve, captured in a series of Instagram Stories, began with her French bulldog Lilo snoozing on the couch, a mirror selfie with Owens, and then the familiar holiday challenge. “*youtubes how to wrap a present* I’m a put it in a bag typa girly,” she confessed.

True to her champion’s resolve, she found a solution, later proudly showing off her handiwork with the note, “Ayeeee not too shabby. Okay so next year I need to get nice, good quality wrapping paper.”

This blend of relaxation and lighthearted effort was mirrored across other stars’ feeds. Young sprinting sensation Quincy Wilson shared a simple, heartfelt picture of Christmas Eve spent with his family.

Meanwhile, gymnast Jordan Chiles, who recently walked the red carpet at the TikTok Awards, posted a story with the playful, last-minute caption, “When it’s Christmas Eve and still shopping for the family,” proving that even an Olympian’s planning can run up against the holiday clock. For a different set of athletes, however, the holiday break is not a full departure from their daily grind.

Unlike Simone Biles and Quincy Wilson, these Olympians have a different way to spend their holidays

Hurdler Masai Russell posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram story with the words “Merry Christmas Eve” and “to work we go.” And just in the following story, she was alongside assistant coach Robbie Springfield.

Gabby Thomas, the 200m Olympic winner, even posted a video of herself working out with a comment that wonderfully sums up her attitude as an elite athlete, even on vacation: “Holiday session 💪🏽 🎄 Every day doesn’t have to be a heroic workout…but the key is to not miss too many days.” Thomas’s success is based on this disciplined mindset.

The athlete has talked about her routine a lot, as she sticks to a rigid daily schedule that includes meditation, proper sleep hygiene without an alarm clock, and stopping caffeine by 2 p.m. to speed up her recovery. Her Christmas workout, like Russell’s, was a gentle reminder of how important it is to be at the top of your game in world sports.

All of these little narratives come together to make a wonderful holiday collage. They reveal that these athletes experience the season in very human ways, whether they are dealing with the challenges of wrapping gifts like Simone Biles, enjoying peaceful time with loved ones like Quincy Wilson, or making time for a focused workout like Masai Russell and Gabby Thomas.