Alysa Liu Opens Up On Meeting Taylor Swift After Milan Winter Olympics: “Super Grateful”

Just before the 2026 Winter Olympics, Taylor Swift introduced the “Blade Angels”, a group featuring Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu, and Isabeau Levito. While speaking about Liu, Swift highlighted her remarkable comeback, saying she had “come back on her own terms” and that “joy fuels her now.” Liu then went on to make Olympic history, winning gold in both the women’s singles event and the team event for Team USA. A month later, the two finally met in person at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, where Liu presented Swift with the Artist of the Year award. Now, the Olympic champion has opened up about what that experience was like.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It was really awesome,” Liu told PEOPLE magazine earlier this week. “She has such a big platform, and so I was kind of just super grateful that she was shouting out all three of us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the almost two-minute “Blade Angels” video, Swift showcased each skater’s unique story.

She said Amber Glenn is a girl who has failed yet now has her successes made even more special: “Her superpower now is embracing the fight and daring the world to test her self-belief.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Swift also praised Isabeau Levito, whom she described as”destiny personified… Her mom grew up in Milan, and her nonna, her grandma, lives exactly 13 minutes from the Olympic rink. When you can skate like you’re meant to be out there, history has a fun way of showing up.” The video attracted millions of views across television and digital platforms. For Liu, what stood out most was seeing her teammates receive the same recognition.

“Amber and Isabeau, they work so hard, and it’s cool to have someone with such a big platform to shout us out and get the recognition they deserve,” Liu said. She also had warm words for Swift after finally meeting her face-to-face. “I was glad that I was able to do that for her and meet her because she’s really nice,” Liu added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago February 19, 2026, Milan, Italy: Gold medalist Alysa Liu of United States of America celebrates during the Figure skating, Eiskunstlauf Women Single Skating – Free Skating of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at Milano Ice Skating Arena. Milan Italy – ZUMAs197 20260219_aaa_s197_809 Copyright: xFabrizioxCarabellix

While handing Swift the Artist of the Year trophy at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Liu praised the singer’s role in introducing the Blade Angels to Olympic audiences. “She is the G.O.A.T. of music,” Liu said, “She lent her voice and music to introduce me and the other ‘Blade Angels.’ I gotta say, I think that’s why we won.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Swift returned the compliment moments later during her acceptance speech. “I just want to say, first of all, to receive this award from Alysa Liu, who brought me so much happiness, and everyone else so much happiness with your performances,” Swift said. “I was so inspired by how much diligence, work, and love you have for what you do.” Since her historic Olympic success, Liu has also found herself stepping into a very different world.

Alysa Liu stays grounded as fame grows beyond the rink

Alysa Liu made her debut in May at the Met Gala when she wore a red ruffled Louis Vuitton gown inspired by her athletic form. Speaking with Vogue, Liu said the theme of the event is something she felt resonated with her past as a figure skater.

ADVERTISEMENT

Katie Qian, Liu’s stylist, felt that the event was just right for Liu. With all that red carpet hype that has come with it, Liu seems intent on not letting go of the name that got her all the way to success in the first place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even with the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 2026-27 still months away, Alysa Liu had a straightforward answer when asked whether she planned to compete next season. “Yes,” she confirmed. “I’ll be skating.” While she has enjoyed the opportunities that followed her Olympic triumph, Liu admitted she is eager to return to everyday training with coaches Phillip DiGuglielmo and Massimo Scali.

In fact, when asked about her goals for next season, “Honestly, we haven’t really talked about the goals we want for next season,” she explained. “But I’m really excited to get back into training and have them work with me every day. I know I’m excited to get back to that… so if anything, my goal is just to train.”

Perhaps the strongest sign that fame has not changed Alysa Liu came when she spoke about her future in the sport. “Yeah, I mean I have no plans to leave, yet,” she said. “I can’t imagine not skating next year.” While her Olympic victory has opened doors far beyond the rink, Liu’s priorities remain simple.