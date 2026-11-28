For years, Nathan Chen’s short program score remained one of the biggest benchmarks in men’s figure skating. The American icon set the record with 113.97 points at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. However, another American star has now emphatically gone past that mark.

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Ilia Malinin delivered a brilliant performance at the 2026 NHK Trophy in Tokyo, Japan, on November 27. The three-time world champion scored 114.81 points in the men’s short program, breaking Chen’s record by 0.84 points.

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Malinin’s performance went beyond difficult jumps, as he also displayed his growth as an all-around figure skater.

According to US Figure Skating, he began with a quadruple flip, earning over 15 points. He then landed a triple Axel and a quadruple Lutz-triple toe loop combination. The combination earned 20.88 points, making it the highest-scoring element in the men’s short program.

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He also received Level 4 marks for all three spins and his step sequence, the highest level possible for these elements. His technical elements earned him 68.40 points, while his program components added 46.41 points. With no deductions, Malinin finished with a record-breaking total of 114.81 points.

Before Malinin’s performance in Tokyo, Nathan Chen held the men’s short program world record.

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Chen had established himself as one of the greatest American figure skaters through his technical skills and consistency. His Olympic performance added another major achievement to an already impressive career. He also won three consecutive world championship titles from 2018 to 2021 before claiming the men’s singles gold medal at the Beijing Games, scoring 332.60 points. It was the eighth Olympic gold in the Men’s event for the US.

Reuters also reported that Malinin’s earlier personal best stood at 111.29 points. This means he improved his own best score by 3.52 points in Tokyo.

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Interestingly, Malinin already held the men’s free skate world record. He set that mark at the 2025 Grand Prix Final. His latest performance has now added the short program record to his achievements.

Malinin’s performance also highlighted his improvement in the artistic side of figure skating.

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The American is known as the ‘Quad God’ for his ability to land difficult quadruple jumps. However, he has also focused on improving his presentation, skating skills, and connection with music. According to Reuters, he spent much of the off-season working on these areas to match his artistic skills with his technical ability.

His hard work showed in Tokyo, where he earned 46.41 points for his program components. It was the highest score in this category among all competitors. It was an improvement over his 46.24 PCS from his previous overall best of 111.29 in Prague in March.

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He skated to Cantata Memoria – For the Children by Karl Jenkins. The composition remembers the victims of the 1966 Aberfan disaster in Wales.

Malinin also dedicated his routine to the victims of the January 2025 American Airlines Flight 5342 crash near Washington, DC, which also claimed the lives of members of the American figure skating community.

Malinin Reacts to Record-Breaking Score as He Takes Lead at NHK Trophy

Even after delivering such a brilliant performance, Malinin did not expect to receive a record 114.81 points. When the scoreboard displayed his record-breaking score, the American covered his mouth with his hands. His reaction showed just how surprised and happy he was with the result.

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During the post-short program press conference, Malinin admitted, “I feel really good tonight,” according to U.S. Figure Skating.

He further explained, “I was so surprised by my score; I was not expecting to get such a high score. But I really went out there and just enjoyed the beauty of figure skating, and I think that’s what helped get me through my program and deliver the best I ever could.”

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The support from the audience seemed to help Malinin stay relaxed and enjoy every moment of his routine.

Breaking Nathan Chen’s record was the biggest moment of the night, but Malinin also gave himself a strong chance of winning the NHK Trophy.

His score of 114.81 points placed him comfortably in first place in the men’s short program. Japan’s Shun Sato finished second with 96.78 points, while France’s Kevin Aymoz secured third place with 94.15 points.

Italy’s Daniel Grassl finished fourth with 91.66 points, followed by Switzerland’s Lukas Britschgi, who scored 90.81 points. This gave Malinin an impressive 18.03-point lead over Sato heading into the men’s free skate.

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The NHK Trophy was the sixth and last event of the 2026-27 ISU Grand Prix Series regular season, giving skaters one final chance to earn points and qualify for the Grand Prix Final.

Malinin arrived in Tokyo after winning his fourth Skate America title earlier in November in Everett, Washington. According to US Figure Skating, he was also aiming to reach the Grand Prix Final for the fifth consecutive time.

The top six skaters in each discipline during the Grand Prix Series qualify for the season-ending final. This year’s competition will take place from December 10 to 13 in Chongqing, China.

The short program was only the first challenge. The free skate would decide the final results and medal winners. Malinin’s record-breaking score has already given American figure skating a special moment. But could he finish the job and add another NHK Trophy gold medal to his achievements?