“The joy in figure skating was completely gone,” Belgian skater Nina Pinzarrone admitted when explaining her decision to leave longtime coach Ans Bocklandt after spending 15 years together in Belgium. The 19-year-old was coming off a strong season, having won bronze at the 2026 World Championships in Prague, when she decided to start afresh in the US. She moved to Colorado Springs in June 2026 to train under American coach Damon Allen, hoping to regain her motivation. Although she had planned to stay for four years, Nina returned to Belgium just four months later, which surprised many. Now, her mother, Laurence Novalet, has revealed what went wrong and why her daughter had to leave.

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Speaking to Belgian newspaper De Standaard in an interview published on November 18, Novalet revealed that an incident involving an unnamed member of the American team played a part in Nina’s sudden departure. She said the family had initially chosen to keep the matter private “out of respect for the American team.” However, she made it clear that the problem had nothing to do with skating. “One person exhibited unacceptable misconduct. I can’t say any more,” Nina’s mother said.

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She also explained that the family decided to leave as soon as they discovered what had happened, rather than allowing the situation to continue for weeks. The incident was not the only problem Nina faced during her time in Colorado Springs. According to Novalet, the young skater did not receive the support and supervision her family had expected.

She said head coach Damon Allen was dealing with several personal problems and was often absent, leaving a gap in the coordination of Nina’s training and daily support. Even when the family contacted him from Belgium with questions, he sometimes failed to respond. “Actually, there was no supervision over Nina at all,” Novalet explained.

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Her mother also made it clear that Nina’s return was not caused by social difficulties or arguments with the people around her. In fact, she had made several friends in Colorado Springs and was happy socially. Novalet described the decision to return to Belgium as a brave one, especially because her daughter had initially hoped to build a long-term career in the United States. However, she felt that staying in an environment where Nina was not receiving the support she needed would not help her career.

The location also created challenges. Colorado Springs sits around 1,800 meters above sea level, and Novalet said the altitude added to the difficulties Nina experienced while training. Nina was already dealing with injuries that affected her season. She suffered a knee injury after falling during the warm-up at the Grand Prix de France in Angers. The setbacks affected her preparation and eventually led to her withdrawal from Skate America in November.

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Her results during the American stint also fell short of expectations. S She finished 6th at the Lombardia Trophy in Italy and the Nepela Memorial in Slovakia before placing ninth at the Grand Prix de France. With injuries, disappointing results and problems within her training environment, her planned four-year stay in the US came to an end after just four months. Now, the question is who will guide her career moving forward.

Nina Pinzarrone finds new coach after sudden US exit

Before moving to the United States, Pinzarrone had already established herself as one of Belgium’s leading figure skaters. She won back-to-back European Championship bronze medals in 2024 and 2025 before claiming another bronze at the 2026 World Championships in Prague. She also represented Belgium at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, finishing 13th. However, after moving to Colorado Springs, her results took a dip, bringing her American stint to an unexpected end.

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Now back in Belgium, Pinzarrone has started training under Jorik Hendrickx, the brother and former coach of Belgian star Loena Hendrickx, who was one of Nina’s biggest rivals. Interestingly, her mother, Laurence Novalet, revealed that Jorik had been one of her preferred options even before Nina moved to the US. However, Loena had not yet announced her retirement following the World Championships, so the family did not know whether Jorik would be available to take on another skater. With the two leading Belgian coaching options unavailable at the time, they decided to look abroad.

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Still, it is too early to say whether Jorik will become Nina’s permanent coach. He also serves as the figure skating manager at the Flemish Skating Union, meaning other federation officials and Sport Vlaanderen will have a say in the arrangement. For now, Nina is training under him while her family works out the longer-term plans. he also faces a lengthy commute from Brussels to the ice rink in Deurne, which takes around two hours each way by public transport. Her mother said they are looking for accommodation in Antwerp so Nina can stay there four days a week.