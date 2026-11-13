ISU Seeks Clarification as Finland Moves to Deny Visas to Russian Athletes

Russian figure skaters are finally getting a chance to return to international competition after more than four years away from the sport. The ISU had kept Russian and Belarusian athletes out of its events following the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. However, on June 30, 2026, it announced that eligible skaters could return from the 2026-27 season as Individual Neutral Athletes. Just as their return was getting closer, Finland announced new entry restrictions on Russian athletes, including those competing under neutral status. That decision has prompted the ISU to seek clarification on how the rules could affect upcoming competitions.

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The ISU has responded to Finland’s announcement, expressing concern over its possible impact on the 2027 Figure Skating World Championships in Tampere. In its official statement on November 12, the federation said it “has taken note” of the Finnish government’s decision and “is studying its implications.” It also made its position clear, stating, “ISU believes that athletes should not be punished for the actions of their governments in a world where, sadly, many conflicts are ongoing.”

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The governing body added that it was “seeking further clarifications from Skating Finland and the Organizing Committee and will be making no further comment at the present time.”

The Finnish government’s decision comes amid growing debate over Russia’s return to international sports. On October 30, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in favour of Russia’s national ice hockey teams, challenging the International Ice Hockey Federation’s decision to keep them out of its competitions. At that time, Finland had strongly opposed Russia’s return to international ice hockey. Its latest move could now affect athletes in other sports as well.

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Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen explained the government’s position while announcing the new restrictions. “As long as Russia’s war of aggression continues, Russian athletes have no business in Finland,” she said.

The new rules will take effect on November 16 and allow Finnish authorities to refuse visa applications from Russian citizens traveling for short-term professional activities, including sporting events. The restrictions will apply to professional athletes competing for Russia as well as those approved to participate under neutral status. Russian athletes holding Schengen visas issued by other European countries could also be refused entry into Finland. This means that even skaters cleared by the ISU to compete will not automatically be allowed to enter the country.

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The Finnish government has argued that Russia uses sports to promote its political objectives and support its war against Ukraine. It also believes that allowing Russian athletes to enter the country for professional sporting activities would pose a threat to Finland’s international relations. The new restrictions could create difficulties for athletes who have already made travel plans, even if they have received permission to compete from their respective sports federations.

The decision has raised questions about two upcoming figure skating events in Finland. The first is the ISU Grand Prix Finlandia Trophy, scheduled for November 20 and 21 in Helsinki. However, the bigger concern is the 2027 World Figure Skating Championships, which will take place in Tampere from March 17 to 21. Russian skaters who have received neutral status from the ISU could still face difficulties travelling to Finland if the restrictions prevent their entry.

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For Russian figure skaters, the situation brings fresh uncertainty just as they were preparing to return to the international stage. Interestingly, Finland is not the only country taking steps to prevent Russian athletes from competing on its territory.

Other Countries follow Finland in restricting Russian athletes’ entry

Norway has announced plans to deny entry to Russian and Belarusian athletes and their support staff travelling for professional sporting events. The decision could affect upcoming international skiing competitions, including the world cup in Lillehammer. Poland has also taken a similar position. The country plans to refuse visas to Russian ski jumpers hoping to compete in World Cup events in Wisla in December 2026 and Zakopane in January 2027.

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Canada has also announced restrictions affecting Russian players and officials hoping to attend the World Junior Ice Hockey Championship in Alberta. The country plans to deny them entry even if they already hold valid visas. Meanwhile, Sweden is considering whether to introduce similar restrictions on Russian and Belarusian athletes. The issue has gained attention ahead of the 2027 Nordic World Ski Championships in Falun, Sweden.

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This growing opposition could create further difficulties for Russian athletes seeking to return to international competition, even after individual sports federations have started allowing them to participate under neutral status.