“I Didn’t Want People to Cry”: Lindsey Vonn Addresses Response to Olympic Crash

For Lindsey Vonn, the aftermath of her Olympic crash was never about seeking sympathy. Even while facing one of the most frightening injuries of her career, the skiing icon wanted people to see something else: the courage to try.

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Six months after her devastating fall at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, Vonn opened up about that mindset during an appearance on Maria Sharapova’s Pretty Tough podcast. Her message was simple but powerful: she knew the risks, accepted them, and wanted her story to inspire people rather than make them feel sorry for her.

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“I did get a lot of messages from a lot of friends and from people that I would never have expected to hear from, and they all said, ‘We’re crying, we’re here for you,’ and I didn’t want people to cry. I was so thankful for what I had. Yes, it was a horrible situation, but I wanted to take the risk, and I was 100% aware of what could happen, and I didn’t want anyone to feel bad for me. I wanted them to say, ‘I’m going to try even if I don’t get the outcome that I hope for.’ That’s what I really wanted to get across.”

Sharapova understood exactly what Vonn meant. Having spent years competing at the highest level herself, the former tennis star knew how difficult it could be when the people closest to an athlete emotionally experience every victory and setback alongside them.

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“I love this point because, as someone that competes at a high level there’s this feeling of ‘I’m doing this because I know my limits and what I can do. I believe and I trust in the process, that the outcome will fall into place.’ You know that people around you will feel sad and will cry and will ride and die with you, and I hated that emotion because I just wanted them to be happy.” Vonn immediately agreed. “Yeah, that’s all we want.”

That perspective becomes even more striking when looking back at what happened in Italy. On February 8, Vonn clipped a gate roughly 13 seconds into her Olympic downhill run and crashed heavily. The accident left her with multiple serious fractures, including a complex tibia injury, while she was already dealing with a torn left ACL.

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The situation became even more serious when she developed compartment syndrome in the injured leg. Emergency surgery followed, beginning a recovery that would eventually involve eight operations and months of limited mobility. For more than three months, Vonn depended on a wheelchair and crutches before gradually learning to walk independently again.

Yet the 41-year-old has refused to let the injury define what comes next.

In recent months, Vonn has steadily tested her limits. She returned to the gym, began walking without assistance and recently celebrated another emotional milestone: getting back on a road bike for the first time since the crash.

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“First time back on a road bike 🙌🏻 …I cried 🥹. I’m happy and thankful. 🙏🏻 #onestepatatime👣,” she wrote on social media.

The moment carried more weight than an ordinary bike ride. It represented a small piece of freedom returning after an injury that once threatened her ability to walk normally.

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And perhaps that is exactly what Vonn wanted people to understand all along. Her Olympic crash may have changed her path, but it did not change her appetite for taking chances.

The door to skiing has not been completely closed, either. Vonn has admitted that she still feels she never received the goodbye she wanted from racing and has left open the possibility of one more run. Before that can happen, however, she faces another major surgery to remove the hardware from her leg and replace her ACL.

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For now, she is taking recovery one step at a time. And rather than asking the world to cry with her, Vonn would rather have them watch her keep moving forward.