Who is Breezy Johnson’s Boyfriend? Meet Connor Watkins Who Proposed at Milan Winter Olympics

“I always dreamed of getting proposed to at the Olympics.” For Breezy Johnson, that dream became real just days before Valentine’s Day. Well, on Feb. 12, 2026, the American skier stood in the snow at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, fresh off an unforgettable Games. She had already claimed gold in the women’s downhill.

And the super G marked her final race, though she did not return to the podium that day. Still, what unfolded in the finish area moments later had nothing to do with medals or race clocks and everything to do with love.

With teammates gathered around in the finish area, her long-time boyfriend, Connor Watkins, stepped forward. In the middle of the course, surrounded by cheers and cameras, he dropped to one knee and asked her to marry him. Johnson said yes.

“It felt fitting to kind of combine two of my loves,” she said later. “It’s a special place at the Olympics. There’s something about it that feels different.”

The proposal turned an already emotional Olympics into something deeply personal. So who is the man behind the moment?

Who is Breezy Johnson’s fiance, Connor Watkins?

Born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Connor Watkins grew up far from the world of alpine skiing but found his calling on the football field. Over the years, he developed into a dependable college quarterback, taking command of the offense and embracing the challenges that come with the position. He wore the jersey number 4 for the Villanova University Wildcats and led with poise and purpose under center.

Over his college career, Watkins put up solid numbers, throwing for 7,028 yards with 50 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. After six seasons at Villanova, he declared for the NFL Draft in December 2024, ready to take the next step. While he was not selected, he stayed in the mix, earning workouts and visits with NFL teams.

The Philadelphia Eagles brought him in for a pre-draft visit and workout in spring 2025, and he later joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a rookie minicamp as he pushed for a chance to make a roster as an undrafted free agent.

How did Breezy Johnson meet her fiance Connor Watkins?

Breezy Johnson and Connor Watkins had been together for nearly two and a half years by the time the 2026 Winter Olympics arrived. But Watkins has been already planning his proposal for more than a year. They have kept most of their relationship out of the public eye, but they have shared how it began.

The two met on a dating app, and Watkins, who works in construction, had no idea at first that Johnson was a world-class ski racer. He later admitted he knew almost nothing about the sport and was surprised when he learned who she was. “I was a little taken aback. I had very little knowledge of ski racing and everything else,” he said. What started as a simple online match slowly grew into a serious relationship, one that led to an unforgettable proposal on the Olympic stage.

Did Breezy Johnson expect the surprise engagement?

Not exactly. Johnson had once told Connor that she had always dreamed of getting engaged at the Olympics, so the idea was out there. But when the moment actually happened, it still caught her in a wave of emotion. “And he did a great job.”

So what comes next for the newly engaged couple? Watkins shared that they planned to slow things down after the Games. “We’re going to take a little trip after this, may go to Livigno for a few days,” he said. “And then we’ll see where the road takes us next.”

What is Breezy Johnson’s fiance Connor Watkins’s, net worth?

Connor Watkins’s net worth has not been publicly disclosed.

How Breezy Johnson and Connor Watkins support each other’s careers

Connor Watkins actively supports Breezy Johnson by being present at her recent races in 2026. During the Olympics, he cheered her on from the stands, wearing a USA jacket, including during her gold‑winning downhill run. Even after her super‑G race, where she crashed and did not finish, he was waiting for her at the finish area. His presence there shows he is emotionally invested in her skiing success and well‑being.

How Did Fans React to Breezy Johnson’s Engagement Proposal?

When Connor proposed at the finish line after Breezy’s super‑G race, the moment was pure celebration. Her teammates, coaches, and everyone nearby cheered as the couple kissed and embraced after she said yes.

The U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team also shared their excitement on X, writing: “Huge congrats to Breezy and Connor on their engagement!”

And fans also joined in online, flooding the post with love and excitement. One comment read: “What a romantic moment at the Olympics! Congrats Breezy, that’s one for the books.” Another added, “Congratulations to the happy couple!” and yet another said, “Congrats dear Breezy!!! What a day!!!”

The reactions show just how much this joyful Olympic moment resonated with fans around the world.