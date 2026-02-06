American Skier Makes Feelings Clear Over Team USA as Milan ICE Protests Rise

Team USA’s squad of 232 athletes has finally reached its Olympic destination: Milan, Italy. But American athletes are finding themselves pulled into a growing political storm tied to rising protests over ICE’s role around the Games. Right in the midst of that tension is a 27-year-old freestyle skier, who has faced a heavy emotional toll this week as he prepares to compete.

Hunter Hess, who is preparing for his first Olympic appearance in Milan, shared what it means to represent the United States at the moment.

“There’s a lot going on I’m not the biggest fan of. If it aligns with my moral values, I feel like I’m representing it. Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S,” he shared amid the growing noise around Milan.

The unrest began after reports surfaced last month that ICE agents would be involved in security roles connected to the Olympics.

To be more precise, the representatives of the Homeland Security Investigations division of ICE were supposed to assist in the diplomatic security of the U.S. officials throughout the Games. Even though officials later explained that these agents would not be granted policing powers in Italy, it caused an instantaneous backlash.

Hundreds of protesters, including students and certain political organizations, were present in Milan just hours before the opening ceremony on February 6 to protest. They even chanted slogans like ICE “not welcome” and held signs reading “You disgust Milan.”

Hess is not alone in feeling conflicted.

U.S. aerials freestyle skier Chris Lillis has also spoken about the emotional strain of competing under the current circumstances at the Milan Games.

Lillis told USA TODAY Sports that while he is proud to represent his country, he is also “heartbroken” by ICE raids and crackdowns. He even explained that his participation should not be mistaken for agreement with government actions.

That tension between athlete and politics is something others warned about long before the team arrived in Italy.

Lawmakers and experts warned U.S. athletes could face Olympic backlash in Milan

Long before Team USA arrived in Milan, Italy, there were already warnings that American athletes could face anger from the crowd. U.S. lawmakers and foreign policy experts had openly said that political tension created by Washington could spill into the Olympics, especially with the Games being held in Europe.

“It’s going to be really tough for the athletes,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington told The Hill, “because unfortunately, what the president has done has created so many divisions with long-term allies of ours. He’s talking about taking over other countries, and the people of those countries are legitimately upset.”

Foreign policy expert Kristian Coates Ulrichsen from Rice University echoed that concern.

“Especially with this year’s Games being in Europe, there is a strong possibility U.S. athletes will face booing at the very least. Anyone who says sports and politics don’t mix, that’s never been true. And we’ve always seen the Olympics be a proxy for wider issues.”

He even referenced the 2004 Athens Olympics. Even then, some lawmakers hoped fans would separate athletes from politics.

Rep. Dan Goldman of New York said he hoped people would understand that American citizens and athletes should not be blamed for decisions made by political leaders, noting that most athletes are not political at all.

Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee has attempted to defuse the conflict.

The IOC requested viewers to treat American athletes and officials respectfully before the opening ceremony due to the fear that boos might erupt because of the political environment.

“I hope that the opening ceremony is seen by everyone as an opportunity to be respectful of each other,” IOC President Kirsty Coventry said during a press conference.

She spoke about visiting the Olympic Village and seeing athletes from all backgrounds spending time together without caring about nationality or religion.

“That will be a best reminder for everyone how we could be,” Coventry remarked.

She added that she wishes the opening ceremony would reflect that same spirit and remind people how sport can rise above politics, even when the outside world feels divided.