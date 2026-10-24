“I Want to Do it Again”: Mikaela Shiffrin’s Fiancé Aleksander Kilde Speaks Out on Injury Ruining Ski Comeback

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was hoping to put his injury nightmare behind him after a difficult recovery from his devastating crash in Wengen in January 2024. However, just as the Norwegian ski star was preparing for a fresh comeback, another fall during downhill training in Chile on October 14, 2026, left him with a ruptured Achilles tendon and forced him to put his plans on hold once again. Now facing another lengthy recovery, Mikaela Shiffrin’s fiancé has spoken about his uncertain future in skiing.

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Speaking to ORF on October 23, Kilde said that returning to competition remained on his mind, but he was not ready to make any promises. “I have to take a step at a time. It’s too early to answer that,” he said. The Norwegian also expressed hope that his latest injury would not bring his career to an end. “I don’t know how it works, but this injury shouldn’t have anything to do with my career,” he added. But the question remains: when will Kilde be able to return to the slopes?

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The latest setback came at a particularly difficult time because Kilde had been enjoying his preparations for the new season. After years of rehabilitation and the challenges of returning to competition, he had started to feel comfortable on skis again. To understand why this setback is so difficult, it is worth looking back at the crash that changed his career in January 2024.

Kilde suffered serious injuries to his right leg and shoulder during the downhill race in Wengen, Switzerland. His recovery involved several operations and was complicated by an infection, keeping him away from competition for 684 days. For a skier who had previously won the overall Alpine Ski World Cup title and multiple discipline titles, the long absence meant rebuilding his physical condition before he could even think about returning to racing.

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That return finally came in November 2025 at Copper Mountain, Colorado, where Kilde finished 24th in the super-G. A few days later, he produced his best World Cup result since the Wengen crash, finishing 11th in the downhill at Beaver Creek in December. By the time Kilde returned to on-snow training in Chile, he was hoping to build on the progress he had made and prepare for a more complete season. That makes his latest injury particularly frustrating, but he is not prepared to sacrifice his long-term health for a quick comeback.

During the ORF interview, he explained why he needs to be careful with the decisions he makes now. “I need this body for the rest of my life. Not just in the next few years,” he said. Kilde also admitted that his mental readiness would be part of the recovery process. “I just have to see how I deal with my head,” he said. Still, the Norwegian has not lost his desire to ski.

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Looking back on the period before his fall, he said, “I’ve had such a great time in the last two months. I want to do it again.” The atmosphere within Norway’s ski team is also helping him look ahead. Kilde described the group as young and closely connected, saying, “We have a cool dynamic in the team, a young team.” With another difficult period ahead, the support of his teammates could help him maintain his focus as he works towards getting back on skis.

For now, there is no confirmed date for Kilde’s return to competition. ORF reported that his recovery would involve physiotherapy and lymphatic drainage, with around 12 to 18 weeks away from training expected. The latest setback comes after an already difficult journey that also cost him a place at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

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Aleksander Aamodt Kilde’s comeback could give Norway new hope

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde’s absence from the 2026 Winter Olympics was a major setback for the Norwegian ski star, who had worked tirelessly to return after his devastating crash in Wengen in January 2024. Despite making it back to World Cup racing in November 2025, lingering physical problems meant he was not ready to compete at the level he expected in Milano-Cortina.

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“I have done everything in my power to be able to participate in the Olympics, but my body and mind are not ready for me to perform the way I want.” Now, following a setback with an Achilles tendon, Kilde faces another difficult recovery. Nevertheless, his desire to return to skiing gives Norwegian fans a reason to keep hoping.

Kilde has already proved what he can achieve on the biggest stage. At the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, he won silver in the alpine combined and bronze in super-G, bringing home two medals for Norway. He also claimed the overall Alpine Ski World Cup title in 2020 and won the downhill season title in 2022 and 2023.

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His success extended to the World Championships, where he earned silver medals in both downhill and super-G in 2023. With 21 World Cup victories and 48 podium finishes, Kilde has established himself as one of Norway’s leading alpine skiing stars. These achievements explain why his potential comeback matters.

If Kilde can recover from his latest injury and regain his competitive form, he could once again challenge the world’s best and give Norway another reason to celebrate. The 2030 Winter Olympics in the French Alps could offer a future opportunity for Kilde to compete on the Olympic stage again. However, he has not confirmed that he is targeting those Games, and his immediate priority remains recovery.