Lindsey Vonn Lashes Out on Olympics Crash Ruining Her Legacy

It nearly took her leg. On the Olympic slopes of Cortina, a mistake turned into a life-changing crash that led to weeks in a hospital, 5 surgeries, and pain that still hasn’t left her. But for Lindsey Vonn, the hardest part did not come on that mountain or in the operating room. It came after that crash began to overshadow everything she had spent a lifetime building. Now, Vonn is pushing back, refusing to let that crash define a legacy she fought years to create.

In her first interview since the February incident with Vanity Fair, Vonn opened up about her frustration:

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“I don’t want people to hang on this crash and be remembered for that. What I did before the Olympics has never been done before. I was number one in the standings. No one remembers that I was winning.”

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For Vonn, the struggle isn’t only the fall. It’s seeing all she accomplished leading into the Games fade into the background.

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Before Cortina, the story looked very different. After five years away from competition following a partial knee replacement in 2024, Vonn returned to racing in her 40s. In her first race back at Copper Mountain, Colorado, in December 2024, she saw her finish 24th, followed by a 14th-place Super G finish at St. Moritz.

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By January 2025, she was climbing back toward the top, placing sixth in a World Cup downhill in St. Anton and fourth in Super G the following day.

But her comeback reached a milestone in March 2025 when she earned her first World Cup podium since 2018. Later that year, Vonn made history at St. Moritz, becoming the oldest World Cup downhill winner at age 41 while claiming her 83rd World Cup win. The following day, she finished second, staying among the leaders in the downhill standings during the 2025‑26 season. Yet, after the Olympic crash, attention shifted from her wins to that one devastating moment.

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The crash changed everything in seconds. But what followed was a recovery. Even through all that, the biggest blow came from the feeling that the world had already moved on.

“It’s the feeling that no one cares,” Vonn said. “That the world keeps turning whether you’re there or not.”

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For an athlete who had fought so hard to return to the top to win 20 World Cup globes and 3 Olympic medals, it was a harsh reality.

Despite her serious crash, Lindsey Vonn isn’t closing the door on a comeback. Sure, she has not announced retirement and is carefully weighing her next steps.

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Lindsey Vonn hints at a future beyond the 2026 Olympics

Lindsey Vonn had imagined the 2026 Winter Olympics as her final chapter on the slopes, but the season didn’t end the way she planned. Yet she hasn’t closed the door on a comeback, and if anyone can prove the world wrong, it’s her.

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“No, I’m not ready to discuss my future in skiing,” she shared in a social post while recovering, making it clear she hasn’t made a retirement decision yet.

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“Please stop telling me what I should do,” she added, responding to those urging her to quit immediately.

Interestingly, more recently, she opened up to Vanity Fair about her recovery and what lies ahead.

“I don’t like to close the door on anything, because you just never know what’s going to happen,” she said. “I have no idea what my life will be like in two, three, or four years. I could have two kids by then. I could have none and want to race again. I could live in Europe. I could be doing anything…It’s hard to tell with this injury. It’s so messed up. I really feel like that was a horrible last run to end my career on… I only made it 13 seconds. But they were really good for 13 seconds.”

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For now, Lindsey is focused on recovery. She’s still healing at her home in Park City, Utah, and has been sharing real progress from the gym. She shared her videos of her doing pull-ups even with crutches, cycling, and working through strength and rehab exercises.