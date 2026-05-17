Lindsey Vonn Leaves Crutches to Address USC Graduates in Heartwarming Moment

There’s no questioning the ordeal Lindsey Vonn’s been through. The now 41-year-old was forced to watch as her comeback ended with eight surgeries and the potential loss of her leg. Yet, the alpine skiing icon hasn’t let that stop her from thriving, attending events all over. It showcases her incredible tenacity as she ditched her crutches in her latest public appearance to deliver a commencement speech.

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The three-time Olympic medalist stepped up for the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism commencement ceremony speech and drew on her recent trials to deliver a heartwarming message. More importantly, Vonn left her crutches behind as she continues to recover, and is now only using a walking stick to help her move.

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“The only real failure in life is not trying,” Vonn said in a video posted on social media. “What I keep thinking about, lying in my hospital bed, is exactly what I want to leave you with today.”

“As I said earlier, I’m not up here to tell you how to win. I’m up here to tell you how to keep going when you fall. And why, if you do, the winning will come. I won 84 times and stood on 145 podiums.”

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She added, “Everyone focuses on the wins, but if you think about it, that means there were over two hundred and fifty times I went home empty-handed with only the belief in myself and my work ethic that kept driving me.”

Her speech reflects the last three months of her life. The 41-year-old suffered what can only be described as a serious leg injury. She arrived in Milan hoping for a fourth Olympic medal and instead left with a complex fracture on a left leg. Doctors considered amputating her leg due to the severe fracture, but they avoided the worst-case scenario.

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Since then, Vonn has undergone eight different surgeries, spending the last 90-odd days in immense pain as she continues her rehabilitation. She’s due for a ninth surgery soon, and yet, her recovery rate has been incredible. After spending more than two weeks in the hospital, Vonn was back home by March 2nd. Not even four days later, she was back training again, stunning fans.

She’s progressed from hospital bed to walking stick to crutch-free appearances, with her entire journey well documented across social media. It’s why Lindsey Vonn was arguably the perfect person to deliver the speech, and the Olympian ended it on the perfect note.

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“No one escapes life unscathed,” Vonn added. “The path to success is not a straight line. Success is not possible without a foundation built on two things: belief and hard work. Not talent, definitely not luck. Belief and work.”

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“Class of 2026, I believe in you, and I cannot wait to see what your future holds. Now go. Fight on, your mountain awaits.”

That fighting spirit has become a defining part of Lindsey Vonn’s recovery journey ever since her first injury. It was also on full display earlier this month when the Olympian made a high-profile appearance at the Met Gala without relying on her crutches.

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Lindsey Vonn touches upon being at the Met Gala with no crutches

Ninety days. That’s how long it’s been since Lindsey Vonn was able to walk without any support. In fact, that’s how long it’s been since Vonn shattered multiple bones in her left leg. Yet she somehow managed to make an appearance at the Met Gala, stunning the crowd. Why? Because Lindsey Vonn was walking up the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum without any crutches.

It marked only her third public appearance since the crash, yet here she was. No crutches in what felt like another milestone moment in her return to full fitness. Accompanied by the doctor who saved her leg, Vonn stood tall without any support. That more than anything pleased her.

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“I feel really good,” Vonn told Associated Press. “And it’s much better than being in a wheelchair. So I’m very happy.”

“I’m just kind of doing the best I can with what I have, as everyone does,” Vonn added. “I’ve been dealt a pretty bad hand, but Thom made me feel amazing tonight. And I’m just so thankful to be here and to not be on crutches.”

For Lindsey Vonn, the last few months have been less about medals and more about simply reclaiming her life. Whether it was standing in front of USC graduates with a walking stick or walking the Met Gala stairs without crutches, the 41-year-old continues to prove that her comeback did not end in Milan.