Lindsey Vonn & Mikaela Shiffrin React to Breezy Johnson’s Surprise Olympic Proposal

The Winter Olympics in Milan have turned out to be a core memory for Breezy Johnson. Not only did she secure her first-ever gold medal in the women’s downhill race, but also the love of her life decided to ask her the 4 magical words. Shortly after, photos of him dropping on one knee with a ring went viral across social media. And now, two of Johnson’s closest compatriots have reacted to the moment.

Lindsey Vonn, who recently underwent a third surgery after her Milan Olympics crash dropped a comment to congratulate her compatriot. “So happy for you two ❤️ what a week!! 🥇 💍,” she wrote.

Mikaela Shiffrin, who competed with Johnson in the women’s team combined slalom also congratulated her saying, “SOOOO MUCH LOVE FOR YOU GUYS❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Breezy Johnson was proposed by her boyfriend Connor Watkins, at the base of the super-G run in Cortina D’Ampezzo on Thursday, shortly after the Olympic Champ crashed and ended with a DNF. While she teared up and accepted the ring, she later added a post on Instagram that drew multiple reactions.

“Hey guys… meet Connor! My ex boyfriend! And current fiancé!!! 💍 Thank you to everyone who made this moment possible. It was everything I ever dreamed of. Kind of like Connor,” Johnson announced, sharing glimpses of the moment, to which both Vonn and Shiffrin reacted.

Mikaela Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson have known each other since they were placed in the same room at a junior race when they were 11. Naturally Shiffrin wished Johnson when she posted about her proposal. Meanwhile, although Lindsey Vonn and Johnson do not go as far back, they have always been supportive of each other. Vonn even sent Breezy a congratulatory message for her Olympic gold minutes before being airlifted.

Johnson had always dreamt about experiencing this magical moment and the Olympics. In fact, she says, she “may have told him [Watkins] that I just always kind of had the dream of getting engaged at the Olympics.”

And after she was proposed to, even Taylor Swift reacted on the news with a comment, “‘Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me’ CONGRATULATIONS!!!”

While the moment was enough to spark curiosity about the couple, knowing about their love story would certainly add more to the excitement.

About Breezy Johnson’s relationship with Connor Watkins

“Now I can’t be like, ‘Was my favorite week of my life when I got engaged or when I won the Olympics?’,” Breezy Johnson told Vogue after Connor Watkins proposed to her at the 2026 Winter Olympics, moments after her women’s super-G performance in Cortina.

Breezy Johnson and Connor Watkins first met in the summer of 2023 on the dating app Bumble, where Watkins initially had no idea that Johnson was an Olympic alpine skiing star. Their connection quickly grew stronger, and Watkins became a reliable source of support, often cheering for Johnson at competitions and standing by her through the challenges.

They have been dating for nearly two and a half years. Watkins, who works in construction and is originally from Georgia, later moved to Salt Lake City, where the couple now live together after taking a major step forward by moving in together in April 2024.

Watkins had been planning the proposal for nearly a year, knowing it was Johnson’s dream to get engaged at the Olympics. He finally chose the perfect moment at the finish area of her race in Cortina, presenting her with a sapphire ring and heartfelt words that reflected their journey together.

While their relationship is now official after the adorable moment earned notable recognition, a new phase of their life has begun with best wishes from all their loved ones!