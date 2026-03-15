Lindsey Vonn Responds to Retirement Rumors After Multiple Surgeries

Ever since Lindsey Vonn crashed during the women’s downhill race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, one question has lingered: is this the end of her skiing career? In the weeks that followed her crash, Vonn has gone through five surgeries and has begun the path to recovery. But as her retirement talk picked up recently, Vonn stepped in to make her stance clear and quash the misinformation.

On March 15, an X account named Quiveut, posted a tweet listing the names of several alpine skiing stars they believed would be stepping away from the sport. The post as translated from French read,

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“This winter, several big names in alpine skiing are retiring: Lindsey Vonn, Joana Hälen, Niels Hintermann, Dave Ryding, Alexis Pinturault, Romed Baumann, Adrien Théaux, plus Lara Gut, who announced her retirement before the season but was injured all winter. Maybe she’ll come back…? 🤞🏼”

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This forced Vonn to break her silence, “Who said I was retiring?” she commented.

Clearly, Lindsey Vonn did not want to let the speculation grow. And with just a few words, she shut down the rumors. Soon, the account holder was forced to explain themselves.

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The X account user clarified by saying, “No one said it, and I hope u’ll turn back….But I heard u almost had to b amputated, and I thought this would b a too serious injury for another come back. I wanted to write ur retirement was just a supposition, but not enough letters in a single tweet for this…”

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But Vonn wasn’t done responding. She then replied to another user in the same thread.

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Under the same retirement rumor post, another X user posted a suggestion for Lindsey Vonn, “The ego is so strong in this one. Take your medicine Lindsey. You nearly lost your leg. Put your feet up and be done.”

But Vonn wasn’t going to stay silent. She responded, “Think you’re mistaking ego for joy. I’ve said it my whole life; I love skiing. I’ll put my feet up when I’m good and ready thank you 😊”

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Lindsey Vonn’s official words on how she imagined the final chapter of her career had come in 2025. “If I can make it, it would be a thrilling and a great way to kind of close the loop on my career,” Vonn said signaling that the Milan Olympics would be her last dance.

But now, the crash has changed the situation and brought fresh questions about what comes next. Especially since Vonn’s father had openly said he wants her to step away from the sport after the crash.

Vonn’s father, Alan Kildow, in a telephone interview with the Associated Press, he said: “She’s 41 years old and this is the end of her career. There will be no more ski races for Lindsey Vonn, as long as I have anything to say about it.”

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Even so, this is not the first time Lindsey Vonn has had to slammed speculation about her future.

Lindsey Vonn fired back at a critic questioning her Olympic call

Before the Olympics, on January 30, 2026, Lindsey Vonn crashed during a World Cup race in Crans-Montana, leading to an ACL injury in her knee just days before the Games. The injury immediately raised questions about whether the 41-year-old should still compete.

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Meanwhile, a columnist suggested that Vonn might be taking a risk with “long-term physical repercussions” to compete “way past” her athletic prime at the age of 41. The comment did not sit well with the American skier, who responded directly on social media.

“I’m sorry Greg but this is a very odd opinion piece. The pain and suffering is the point? I’m searching for meaning? Why am I taking risk ‘at my age?’ This ageism stuff is getting really old.”

She further added, “My life does not revolve around ski racing. I am a woman that loves to ski. I don’t have an identity issue, I know exactly who I am…I came all this way for one final Olympics and I’m going to go and do my best, ACL or no. It’s as simple as that.”

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But that was not the only time she had to respond to outside opinions. After the injury, a prediction marketplace also weighed in on the situation, posting, “Lindsey Vonn being airlifted days before the Winter Games is a brutal market correction. The public bet on the narrative, but physics had the final say.”

Vonn did not let that statement stand either. She fired back , “Physics had the final say? No, I have the final say.”

And she backed it up by continuing her Olympic push. But fate had other plans waiting for her on the slopes. On February 8, 2026, Vonn ran during the women downhill skiing race and hit a gate approximately 13 seconds into her run and collapsed on the skiing course.

Weeks later, now Vonn has begun the early stages of rehabilitation. She even shared updates showing short sessions on a stationary bike. While the recovery process will take time but Vonn has clarified that she isn’t retiring for now.