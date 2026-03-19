Lindsey Vonn’s Recovery Takes Heartwarming Turn as She Shares Update With Cute Companion

After weeks of recovery, Lindsey Vonn is finally looking in good shape again! February 8 had turned into a day of heartbreak for her after a devastating crash at the 2026 Winter Olympics. But now, five surgeries later, the skiing legend is slowly regaining her strength and has taken a powerful step in her recovery, for the first time in over 30 days.

On March 19, Vonn posted a video riding a small three-wheeled electric scooter outdoors. She confessed this was her first time stepping outside in over a month.

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In the clip, she wrote, “Look out world! Here we come 🛴 💃🏼🐶 was my first time outside in over a month!”

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Vonn even jokingly named her scooter “Speedy,” and shared that Speedy is the only way the skiing legend, who would once touch 78.7mph on the course, can go fast for now.

While she was bundled up in a black puffer jacket, Vonn still had a medical boot on, showing that she’s still recovering. But her smile and energy were impossible to miss. Interestingly, while riding, her loyal dog, Chance, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy, trotted happily beside her.

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Well, this little outing seemed essential for Vonn. In a recovery journey as difficult as hers, even simple movements are essential. Vonn recently shared that she has been working toward bringing her muscles back to life, but she can only bike for five minutes at a time.

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“The only thing I’m doing right now is taking care of my body…If you don’t do the work your body will freeze,” she had mentioned.

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For those who missed it, February 8 was shaping up to be a perfect day on the Tofane course. The snow was crisp, conditions ideal, and Lindsey Vonn stood as the 13th skier down the 1.6‑mile Olympic downhill track with more than twenty racers waiting their turn. But just seconds in, that promise turned to panic.

The first section rattled with heavy vibration, and barely 13 seconds after leaving the start gate, Lindsey Vonn caught a gate mid‑run, lost balance on a small jump, and tumbled violently backward onto the snow. At 41, the skiing great lay motionless as onlookers held their breath. It looked bad, and it was.

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Now at home on her 24‑acre estate in Park City, Utah, Vonn is facing a very different mountain. After five surgeries and weeks in a Milan hospital, she’s easing into recovery and sharing that journey openly with fans.

“Home sweet home. Feels good to sleep in my own bed… Wheeling through the front door without Leo greeting me like always was a very hard reality,” she wrote. Leo, her 13-year-old dog, had passed away from lung cancer just a day after her crash, leaving a void even amid the comforts of home.

Even amid these challenges, Lindsey now faces tough questions from fans, all wondering if her career might be over!

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After a near-career-ending crash, Lindsey Vonn declares she’s not done yet

After her Winter Olympics crash, speculation about Vonn’s future flared up on March 15, when an X account listed her among several alpine skiing stars supposedly stepping away this season. The post hinted that the crash might have ended her career — but Vonn quickly set the record straight: “Who said I was retiring?”

But then, when a fan suggested she should “put her feet up” after nearly losing her leg, Lindsey Vonn fired back: “[I] think you’re mistaking my ego for joy. I’ve said it my whole life I love skiing. I’ll put my feet up when I’m good and ready, thank you.”

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She later elaborated on X: “No, I’m not ready to discuss my future in skiing. My focus has been on recovering from my injury and getting back to normal life. I was already retired for six years and have an amazing life outside of skiing. It was incredible to be #1 in the world again at 41 years old and set new records in my sport, but at my age, I’m the only one who will decide my future.”

Despite the severity of the accident, multiple surgeries, and months of rehab ahead, Lindsey Vonn is making it clear she will retire only on her own terms.