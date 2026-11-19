For someone who has already gone through eight surgeries and months of painful rehabilitation, another round of recovery would be enough to make anyone want to give up. But not Lindsey Vonn. The skiing legend underwent her ninth surgery on November 9, with the procedure lasting more than five hours. Doctors removed the metal plates and screws from her left leg and reconstructed her torn ACL. Now, just over a week after the operation, Vonn is already back to sharing glimpses of her rehabilitation.

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On November 18, Vonn shared a video on Instagram giving fans a look at what her recovery routine currently involves. She began by showing her incision being cleaned before moving on to passive range-of-motion exercises and muscle activation work. She also worked on lifting both legs on her own and performed a single-leg dumbbell exercise. Despite her left leg still recovering, Vonn is also making sure to maintain strength in her right leg.

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The session included seated leg extensions to work her quadriceps and back extensions focused on her glutes. By the end of the video, she had one simple reminder for herself: “Try to smile.” And she did just that. Alongside the footage, Vonn shared a message about accepting the slow pace of recovery and appreciating every small improvement. “Just out here doing the best I can….slow and steady, one day at a time. All the small stuff will add up in the end…” she wrote.

The latest procedure came nine months after Vonn’s devastating crash at the 2026 Winter Olympics in February. She suffered a complex fracture in her left leg during the women’s downhill event, having already torn her ACL in a World Cup race in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on January 30. Following the Olympic crash, she underwent multiple operations to repair and stabilize her injured leg. However, doctors had to wait for her fractured bones to heal before they could remove the hardware and reconstruct the damaged ligament.

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Ahead of the November surgery, Vonn admitted that she was nervous but hopeful that the procedure would help her move forward. Afterward, she confirmed that it had gone well and revealed that it took more than five hours. She also shared pictures of the plates and screws removed from her leg. She thanked her medical team and everyone who had supported her during the difficult period.

However, the skiing champion still has a long road ahead. Vonn has estimated that she could need another six to nine months to recover from the ACL reconstruction. The holes left in her bones after the screws were removed will also need time to heal. For now, she is concentrating on rehabilitation rather than making decisions about her competitive future. But this extended recovery has also raised another question among her fans: Will Vonn return to competitive skiing once she is fully recovered?

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Lindsey Vonn opens up about possible comeback

Lindsey Von has not given up on that possibility, despite a devastating Olympic crash and nine surgeries. She has made it clear that she does not want to announce her retirement just yet, but she also knows that returning to professional racing will depend on how well her body responds to rehabilitation.

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In an interview with USA TODAY on September 24, Vonn addressed the question that many skiing fans have been asking since her February crash. When asked whether she would return to competitive racing or ski recreationally, she admitted that she had not made up her mind. “I don’t want to close the door on racing,” she said. However, she also explained that she needs to be fully recovered and get back on the mountain before making that decision. She added that she might be in a completely different place by the time she is ready to ski again.

Her comments became even more interesting during a November 5 interview with Parade, just days before her ninth surgery. Vonn admitted that, “I do feel that things are unfinished with my career,” she said. She also revealed that she still feels motivated, describing her last competitive season as the most enjoyable of her entire career. However, she knows that motivation alone will not be enough to bring her back. She needs to determine whether she is physically capable of racing again, whether she mentally wants to take on the challenge and whether returning is worth the effort.

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The possibility of another comeback is not entirely new for Vonn. She originally retired from professional skiing in 2019 after years of dealing with injuries. However, she returned to competition in 2024 after undergoing a partial knee replacement. Her comeback was remarkable, as she went on to become the oldest woman to win a World Cup race. That experience makes it difficult to rule out another return, especially since she has previously shown that retirement does not necessarily mean the end of her time on the slopes.

Vonn has also spoken about the possibility of competing at the 2030 Winter Olympics in the French Alps. In April, she was asked whether another Olympic appearance was still possible. She did not dismiss the idea, but admitted that the chances might be low. She explained that she first needs to get healthy and assess where she stands physically before making any decisions. She also acknowledged that she does not want her career to end with the frightening crash at the 2026 Winter Games. For now, however, Vonn has a long recovery ahead.