Lindsey Vonn Shares Heartbreaking Note as Childhood Friend and US Skier Dies at 41

Long before Lindsey Vonn became one of the greatest skiers of her generation and TJ Lanning claimed the U.S. National Downhill title, they shared the same dream on the slopes. As teammates on the U.S. Alpine Ski Team in the 2000s, they spent years training, competing, and traveling together, building a friendship that lasted well beyond their racing days. Now, Vonn is grieving the loss of her longtime friend following his death on July 2.

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On July 14, Vonn paid tribute to Lanning through a heartfelt Instagram Story. She shared a throwback photo of the former skier dressed in a blue U.S. Ski Team jacket adorned with sponsor patches, including Chevrolet Trucks and Ernst & Young, layered over a black hoodie and paired with a dark headband.

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Alongside the image, the post was captioned as, “We’ve known each other since we were 12. We shared a lot of memories on the mountain.” She added, “I hope you are at peace, my friend. We will all miss you. Until we meet again. 🙏🤍 Chicken.”

Imago MILANO CORTINA 2026 – OLYMPISCHE WINTERSPIELE – CORTINA D?AMPEZZO – LINDSEY VONN PRESSEKONFERENZ ** NUR FÜR REDAKTIONELLE ZWECKE ** EDITORIAL USE ONLY **03/02/2026-Cortina d?Ampezzo: Olympische Winterspiele Milano Cortina 2026 / VMMC / im Foto: US-Superstar Lindsey Vonn (Ski-Alpin) während einer Pressekonferenz im Medienzentrum. ( Italien Venetien Cortina d?Ampezzo Copyright: SaschaxFromm *** MILANO CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES CORTINA D?AMPEZZO LINDSEY VONN PRESS CONFERENCE FOR EDITORIAL PURPOSES ONLY p 03 02 2026 Cortina d?Ampezzo Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 VMMC in photo US superstar Lindsey Vonn Alpine skiing during a press conference at the media center Italy Veneto Cortina d?Ampezzo

Details surrounding Lanning’s death at age 41 remain limited. He is survived by his two children. While his life was cut tragically short, his impact on the sport of skiing was significant. Lanning spent more than two decades with the U.S. Ski Team, first as a racer and later as a coach. During his competitive career, he made 42 World Cup starts, 49 European Cup starts, and competed in three World Championships.

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His racing career ended in 2009 following a crash during a World Cup downhill race at Lake Louise, Canada. Lanning suffered a fractured C5 vertebra in his neck and a severe left knee injury that included a full dislocation and multiple torn ligaments.

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Despite undergoing years of surgeries and rehabilitation, the injuries ultimately forced him to retire at just 25 years old. Rather than stepping away from the sport he loved, Lanning transitioned into coaching with the U.S. Ski Team.

His passing has been difficult for many in the skiing community, especially Lindsey Vonn, who has already endured a challenging year of her own as she lost one family member, too, this year.

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Before mourning TJ Lanning, Lindsey Vonn faced one of the hardest periods of her life

During the women’s downhill event at the Winter Olympics, Lindsey Vonn crashed on Feb. 8. Although Vonn had a torn ACL and more meniscus tears in her left knee, she still decided to race for an Olympic medal. She was only in her first 13 seconds when she ran into the fourth gate, slipped, and crashed into the safety netting. This left her with a broken left leg and hospitalization in Italy. However, it was not the end of the heartbreak.

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The next day, while recovering in the hospital, Vonn was forced to say goodbye to her dog, Leo, who had passed away at 13 after a battle with lung cancer and heart failure. On Instagram, she posted, “The day I crashed, so did Leo,” before revealing the painful reality of losing her longtime companion while thousands of miles from home. “As I lay in my hospital bed the day after my crash, we said goodbye to my big boy,” Vonn wrote.

Reflecting on the overwhelming loss, Vonn admitted, “This has been an incredibly hard few days. Probably the hardest of my life,” she wrote. And now, Lanning’s passing adds another heartbreaking chapter to what has already been a difficult year for Vonn.