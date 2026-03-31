Lindsey Vonn Takes First Steps After Multiple Olympics Crash Surgeries

Lindsey Vonn finds it hard to tell with this injury if she’ll return to competitive skiing anytime soon. But she’s already showing she won’t stay down for long. Just weeks after she shattered her left leg at the 2026 Winter Olympics and underwent 5 surgeries, her recovery is already turning heads with her gym workouts. If that wasn’t enough, she recently shared another milestone that has fans wondering if a comeback could happen sooner than expected.

In her latest Instagram update, Vonn was seen in the gym wearing a medical boot on her left foot. Seconds later, she attempts to walk with crutches.

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At first, standing takes every ounce of her energy, but then Vonn does it, step by step, walking ahead. She even added text overlay on the video that reads, “Coming back from the comeback… from the comeback.”

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Interestingly, if you look closely, her scar from the recent surgery is also visible, covering almost the entire length of her right shin. “No matter how hard I get knocked down I will always find a way to get back up! One step at a time! #progress 💪🏻,” she wrote in the caption.

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This isn’t the first time Lindsey Vonn has shared signs of progress, but it is the first time she’s shown her leg actively moving post-surgery. Previously, she posted updates like, “I’m biking!! Starting with 5 minutes…making progress one day at a time,” giving fans a glimpse of her early recovery. Even on March 21, despite still using crutches, she completed six pull-ups.

Even beyond that, she was seen performing a single-leg glute bridge while keeping her injured leg elevated. More recently, Lindsey Vonn was spotted outside with her sister, using an electric scooter to get around and even walking her dog, Chance.

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These updates show she’s regaining mobility and may soon be able to walk unaided. But does this mean she could return to competitive skiing once more? Maybe!

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Lindsey Vonn’s fight to be remembered for her wins

Lindsey Vonn’s future in competitive skiing is still up in the air, but she’s shown throughout her career that she doesn’t give up easily. Even after a haunting crash at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Vonn has refused to let the injury define her story.

“I don’t like to close the door on anything, because you just never know what’s going to happen,” the athlete told Vanity Fair.

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“I have no idea what my life will be like in two years or three years or four years. I could have two kids by then. I could have no kids and want to race again. I could live in Europe. I could be doing anything.”

Lindsey Vonn could easily retire now, after all, she has already achieved almost everything an athlete could dream of: four overall World Cup titles, 84 World Cup wins, and three Olympic medals, including downhill gold at the 2010 Vancouver Games. But what haunts her is that her crash at the Olympics has taken her identity and overshadowed her achievements.

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“I don’t want people to hang on this crash and be remembered for that. What I did before the Olympics has never been done before. I was number one in the standings. No one remembers that I was winning,” Lindsey Vonn said.

For an athlete who retired in 2019 due to injury and returned five years later at 40, stepping on the podium in seven of eight World Cup races and making history with a downhill win in St. Moritz, the oldest skier, male or female, to win a World Cup downhill.

The crash may have cut her Olympic run short, but it hasn’t diminished her drive.