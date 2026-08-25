Lindsey Vonn Takes Risky Decision Following Multiple Surgeries Six Months Ago

Six months ago, Lindsey Vonn’s life changed dramatically after a devastating crash at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics left her with a serious leg injury. Doctors were initially focused on saving her leg from amputation, and even walking normally again remained an uncertain long-term goal. Vonn has endured eight complex surgeries and a grueling recovery process since that horrific accident on the slopes. She recently walked at the Red Gala without the assistance of crutches and is already pushing her physical boundaries. The Olympic champion just took another calculated risk that places immense strain on her recovering leg.

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On August 24, Vonn shared a series of photos and videos documenting another highly emotional milestone in her recovery journey. The first picture featured Vonn wearing a full BORA-hansgrohe team kit while smiling and holding her dog, Chance. The subsequent photo showed the decorated athlete taking a smiling selfie while actively riding a road bike. She also uploaded a video sitting inside a car with Chance, alongside several other clips capturing specific moments from her outdoor cycling outing. She immediately took to social media to summarize the powerful emotions surrounding the milestone.

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Vonn captioned the post, “First time back on a road bike 🙌🏻 …I cried 🥹. I’m happy and thankful. 🙏🏻 #onestepatatime👣”.

Getting back on a road bike represents far more than simply returning to an enjoyable hobby after enduring a massive physical trauma. The cycling milestone marks a massive triumph over a terrifying incident that nearly cost the skiing legend her left leg. That life-altering sequence of events began during a highly anticipated Olympic race earlier this year.

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For Vonn, getting back on a road bike is more than simply returning to an activity she enjoys after what she’s gone through. On February 8, Vonn was competing in the Olympic downhill when she clipped a gate and crashed heavily only about 13 seconds into her run. She was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Treviso, Italy.

On February 8, 2026, Vonn was fiercely competing in the Olympic downhill event when she clipped a gate and crashed heavily just 13 seconds into her run. Medical personnel immediately rushed to the scene and transported her by helicopter to a specialized hospital in Treviso, Italy. The resulting medical evaluations revealed that the physical damage was significantly worse than initially understood. Doctors immediately identified multiple severe bone breaks across her lower extremity.

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Vonn suffered a complex fracture of her tibia, a tibial plateau fracture, and a severe fracture of the fibular head. She also sustained a broken right ankle while already dealing with a torn left ACL from a separate injury shortly before the Winter Games. The severity of the trauma then triggered an even more dangerous, limb-threatening medical complication. Vonn rapidly developed compartment syndrome in her injured leg, requiring emergency surgical intervention to relieve the massive internal pressure.

Following the emergency procedures, she spent approximately two weeks recovering in the Italian hospital before being cleared to return to the United States. She later underwent another major operation in Colorado that lasted more than six grueling hours. After her eighth total surgery, she shared a post-operative X-ray showing the extensive metal hardware stabilizing her leg.

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That massive surgical intervention initiated a lengthy period of severe physical restriction.

For more than three months, Vonn relied entirely on a wheelchair and crutches to navigate her daily life. She consistently attacked her rehabilitation program and eventually reached the point where she could walk completely unassisted. She has gradually begun introducing more rigorous physical activities into her daily routine, culminating in her recent return to the bicycle. Fans are now actively questioning whether this steady physical progression will eventually lead to a professional comeback on the snow.

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Lindsey Vonn keeps the door open for a skiing comeback

Vonn has officially left the door open for a potential return to competitive skiing, though she has not firmly decided whether she will ever race again. During an April interview with TODAY, she explicitly stated that she still harbored unfinished business with the sport of ski racing.

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“I never got a final run,” Vonn said. “I never got to say goodbye.” She directly addressed the lingering temptation to strap her skis on for one final professional appearance.

“Maybe I would do one more race to say goodbye,” Vonn admitted. “Maybe I’ll race again. It might be fun to do one more run. We’ll see.” When asked directly whether she was seriously considering another comeback attempt, Vonn replied, “Much to my family’s dismay, yes.” Any hypothetical return to the slopes remains a massive physical hurdle due to her ongoing medical requirements.

Vonn must undergo another massive surgical procedure before she can even begin to seriously evaluate her ability to handle the slopes. The upcoming operation will involve completely removing the heavy metal hardware from her leg and surgically replacing the ACL she tore shortly before the Olympics. “I still have one more surgery left to take out the metal and to replace my ACL,” Vonn explained. “That still needs to happen.” That final operation will trigger another extensive rehabilitation block.

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Vonn estimated she will need approximately six additional months of recovery immediately following the ACL replacement procedure. She further projected that it will take at least a year and a half before her body returns to 100 percent capacity for standard gym training. She is entirely focused on getting her leg healthy and finishing the recovery sequence that began after the crash. Vonn will prepare to undergo her final scheduled knee surgery in late 2026.