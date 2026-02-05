Lindsey Vonn’s Latest Injury Update Shocks World Days Ahead of Olympics Return

“She might blow out her knee entirely,” said Dr. Yana Klein, a respected emergency and sports medicine specialist, about Lindsey Vonn’s choice to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics despite suffering a full rupture of the ACL in her left knee. At first, like Klein, many were doubtful. After all, Vonn’s long history of injuries and surgeries had already pushed her body to its limits. But with her latest update, she has shown the world she still believes in her dream.

Just one day before the Winter Olympics ceremony began, Vonn shared new training footage on her Instagram from the gym showing her working out while wearing a knee brace, doing weight training, core exercises, lunges, and other movements meant to keep her ready for competition.

Lindsey Vonn captioned it as: “I’m not giving up 💪🏻 working as hard as I can to make it happen! Thank you to my team and everyone for your incredible support. Keep believing 🙏🏻❤️”

The post made it clear that at 41 years old, she’s doing everything possible for what is likely her final Olympic appearance but given the severity of her injury, few expected this to even be possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn)

The accident occurred on January 30, 2026, at the downhill event in the World Cup in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Vonn lost her balance on a jump, slid into the safety nets and had to be airlifted off the course to be assessed. A scan revealed rupture of the ACL in her left knee. Bone bruising and damage of meniscus were also detected by the doctors, which tend to leave the knee unstable and painful.

Generally, when athletes suffer a complete ACL tear, they undergo surgery and several months of rest and rehabilitation before even considering returning to the race track. This ligament assists in maintaining the knee steady during sudden changes and force at high velocity, which is precisely what downhill skiing requires. Nevertheless, Lindsey Vonn shared in a press interview that her knee is “not swollen”, she is “stable” with the support of a knee brace.

The first race she plans to attend is the women’s downhill on February 8 in Cortina d’Ampezzo, and she also aspires to engage in Super-G on February 12 and do the team combined competition, which she hopes her knee will support.

“No one knows what the day will bring,” Lindsey Vonn said, “but as long as there’s a chance, I will try. I’m not letting this slip through my fingers.”

As soon as Lindsey Vonn’s Instagram post went viral, fans flooded social media with messages of support and admiration.

Fans in awe as Lindsey Vonn takes on the Olympics

“You’re made of something else!😌🔥” one added. while another added, “It’s hard to believe that someone can compete days after rupturing their ACL. This tells a lot! Imagine if she goes and wins!”

And truly, it is a motivating tale. Over her extended career, Lindsey Vonn has gone through a lot in her body.

Throughout her career, she has suffered serious injuries, including torn ligaments, broken bones, and serious knee damage. In some cases, such as in 2018, she even raced without a lateral collateral ligament (LCL) and used several braces to train and race safely.

Lindsey Vonn already tore ACL before the 2014 Sochi Olympics and suffered fractures and other injuries to her ligaments in training and competition crashes. Her failures made her stronger, and she returned stronger. But repeated injuries eventually made her retire in 2019.

But her story didn’t end there. In April 2024, Vonn underwent a robot-assisted partial knee replacement on her right knee- a procedure that became a major turning point. The titanium implants assisted her in alleviating the pains which previously made even the most usual activities a challenge and provided her an opportunity to resume World Cup racing and the Olympics.

Another fan added, “Let’s go Vonn!! Will be the greatest win of your life!! Can’t wait for the movie!! 👏🙌🔥😍”

Another added, “Holly!!!!! we all have so much to learn from you…. INSPIRATION.”

One more added, “How on earth are you doing that?! You’re amazing! Good luck!!!”

But Lindsey Vonn is not the first athlete to do so with an ACL injury. Sofia Goggia, an Italian skier, partially tore her ACL in Cortina in January 2022, but sustained additional knee damage, and finished silver in the Olympic downhill a few weeks afterwards.

Also, American ski star Ted Ligety tore his ACL in 2016 during training had surgery, and returned to World Cup racing nine months later. But still finished in strong competitive positions. These examples show that with dedication, rehab, and mental strength, ACL injuries can be overcome even at the highest level of alpine skiing.

One more added, “Supper Human ! Absolute respect ! Other worldly ! The power of the ❤️. The will to Dream!”

Another added, ” You have Already Won The medal 🥇. Sending you abundance and ❤️ bring the 🔥”

If Lindsey Vonn wins gold at the 2026 Olympics, it would then be yet another iconic moment in her already legendary career. She already has 3 Olympic medals: Gold in downhill in the 2010 Vancouver Games, the first American woman to win in downhill. Bronze super-G at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. Downhill bronze PyeongChang 2018.

And now, winning another gold would bring her total to two Olympic gold medals. With all these injuries, surgeries and a lengthy comeback at 41 years, a win now would not only be another medal, but a historic, almost cinematic scene in winter sports.