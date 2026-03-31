Mikaela Shiffrin Gives Coy Response to Olympic Skiing Retirement

Mikaela Shiffrin has reached a point in her career where there is little left to prove. After winning gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics, she became the first American woman to claim 3 individual Olympic gold medals in alpine skiing, and since then has only added to her legacy, pushing past 110 World Cup wins. Now at 31, with history secured, the question arises: how much longer will she continue? But seemingly unbothered, Shiffrin recently gave a response that shut it down all at once.

That question came up during an appearance on TODAY, when host Craig Melvin looked ahead and said, “We look forward to seeing you at the next Winter Olympics” in 2030. It sounded like confidence in her future. But Mikaela Shiffrin didn’t push back, “Very good, very good… We’ll talk later,” she replied with a laugh, but she gave nothing away.

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But for someone with her record, the curiosity is natural. Her records include six Crystal Globes, four Olympic medals, 18 World Cup titles, and 168 podium finishes. It is the kind of career that invites people to wonder where the finish line might be. But that curiosity turned into speculation after the World Cup Finals in Norway, when rumors began to spread that she and her fiancé, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, could step away together.

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Imago Mikaela Shiffrin USA, FEBRUARY 18, 2026 – Alpine Skiing : Women s Slalom during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter games, Winterspiele,Spiele, Summer games at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre in Cortina d Ampezzo, Italy. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN aflo_320431025

At that time, Mikaela Shiffrin did address it. “I’ll be racing next year, I’m not retiring,” she said. She also understood why the talk exists. “I’m nearing the end of my career…But these are all just rumors.” Still, when the conversation stretches further into the future, her answers stay open.

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Speaking to Sports Illustrated, she said about the idea of competing in 2030. “Four years feels like a lifetime,” she said. “It feels so far away, but I also know how fast that time can go. So I won’t say no, but I’m not going to say yes either.”

But the question arises: why would she even consider continuing after achieving so much that any athlete could ever dream of?

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Why Mikaela Shiffrin isn’t closing the door on 2030 yet?

Sure, Mikaela Shiffrin has spent nearly two decades in the demanding field of alpine skiing. She even made history at the 2026 Winter Olympics as she entered three events: giant slalom, team combined, and slalom. But the medal came in the last one, which is in the women’s slalom. There she ran to win gold in 1:39.10 and finished 1.50 seconds ahead of the rest. But she did not slow down after that!

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She went straight back into the World Cup season, moving across Europe, racing in Sweden, Norway, and beyond. In Hafjell, she won again, her 110th career World Cup victory. By the time the season closed, she had secured her sixth overall Crystal Globe and with it matched the record set by Annemarie Moser Proll. Now, after all these achievements, why would she even look ahead to 2030? Well, the answer sits somewhere beyond result and is rooted in her mindset.

Mikaela Shiffrin has never hidden what goes on beneath the surface. “I think I have so much fear. I really feel, you know, I’m afraid to get injured. I’m afraid to feel pain. I’m afraid to fail,” she admitted. “So all of these things come into my mentality. And these are all things that I have to sort of digest and understand on a daily basis.”

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That perspective of hers changes how her future is viewed. It is because continuing is not just about ability; it is about choosing, again and again, to face what comes with it and overcome it by forgetting the memory of fear.

In November 2024, during a World Cup race in Killington, Mikaela Shiffrin’s crash left her with a deep puncture wound in her abdomen that required surgery. And that memory still haunts her. So when the conversation turns to 2030, it is not just about whether she can still win, but it is about whether she wants to keep stepping into that space. That is why her answers remain open.