Mikaela Shiffrin Lashes Out Over Rumors Around Late Father and Mother

Mikaela Shiffrin’s rise has always been closely linked to her parents, Jeff and Eileen. Both former ski racers who married in 1986, they passed on their love of the sport to the four-time Olympian and her brother, Taylor. Which is exactly why, when misconceptions about them began to surface, Shiffrin stepped in firmly to set the record straight.

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On the April 2 episode of her podcast, ‘What’s the Point with Mikaela Shiffrin,’ she addressed the assumptions surrounding her journey, joined by her mother as a guest.

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“People along the way have, I think, assumed that you and Dad pushed me. I would like to, honestly, I would like to, dispel that theory,” she said.

“I felt so much motivation came intrinsically, and you and Dad really provided tools and opportunity. I’m very privileged in that sense that we had enough to actually pursue the opportunity.”

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Before she became one of skiing’s biggest names, Mikaela Shiffrin grew up surrounded by people who shared her passion for the slopes. After moving to Vail in 1991, they welcomed their first child, Taylor, in 1992, and Mikaela arrived three years later in 1995.

As the kids got old enough to click into skis, Jeff and Eileen turned family time into ski lessons. They made sure Taylor and Mikaela had every chance to fall in love with the sport, eventually enrolling both in the renowned Ski and Snowboard Club Vail. A decision that set the stage for what would become a remarkable journey on the world stage.

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She added, “I never felt like you or dad pushed me in any sense, but I felt like you were so supportive.”

Because both parents loved skiing and raced themselves in their earlier days. As Jeff at Dartmouth College and Eileen in high school and master’s events, skiing became a central part of family life. This passion helped Mikaela fall in love with the sport naturally rather than through pressure or obligation.

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Her mother explained her role further: “Dad was very laid-back. He was, you know, really into trial and error and letting you guys explore and learn and grow on your own, you know, guided discovery kind of thing.”

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While Jeff was not her technical coach, he was an anesthesiologist, but still, he played a key supportive and motivational role. He coordinated travel and logistics, where he could encourage Mikaela Shiffrin from the sidelines. But unfortunately, he passed out in 2020. But her mother’s approach was different.

“I was quite a bit more regimental about everything you did, learning everything, trying to cut to the chase. I didn’t really want you to learn by failure. I wanted you to learn by having success and just go that way.”

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As Mikaela Shiffrin’s skiing moved from club to elite competition, Eileen transitioned into a much more active role. Yet despite her dedication, many still assume she is just “following Mikaela around” on tour or treating it like a long vacation. And now Mikaela is also pushing back on that idea.

Mikaela Shiffrin makes it clear that her mother’s role on the slopes

Even though Eileen Shiffrin isn’t listed as Mikaela’s official coach, she plays a role that’s almost like: mentoring, offering moral support, and even helping with technical decisions. People often assume she’s just enjoying the travel, but Mikaela knows better:

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“People say… ‘You’re following me around…When are you going to let Mikaela do this on her own?’ I strongly feel that if at any point over the last 15, 16 years…(pointing towards her mother), if you hadn’t been a been willing to put your life on hold to start traveling me with me from the beginning. I wouldn’t have done it….”

Well, Eileen has been by Mikaela’s side since she was a child, balancing her work as an ICU nurse while traveling to early competitions. And her support hasn’t stopped…she’s been there for World Cup races, the 2026 Olympics, and even personal milestones like Mikaela’s honorary doctorate last year.

But its not just about victories. Even when Jeff Shiffrin passed away, Mikaela was heartbroken, numb, unable to eat and seriously wondering if she could keep skiing. But her mother jelped her process the grief step by step and giving her the space to find her way back to the sport. And soon she did.

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Even now she is helping Mikaela on her slopes, “You are out there injecting slopes with water with fire hoses, other coaches… I mean, you’re carrying 60 lb salt bags around to help the coaches you’re helping set course courses your videoing….you’re here like doing my laundry…”

Yet despite all this hands-on work, misconceptions remain about her role. Eileen explained: “I’ve never been the head coach, nor did I want to be…I’ve worn a lot of hats… I’m helping with planning… it’s crazy the effort that goes into planning all of the logistics…my contribution is really specific and somewhat limited as far as being called a coach.”

Through these statements, both Mikaela Shiffrin and Eileen make it clear that her mother’s role is far more than just accompanying her daughter; it is technical, physically demanding, and central to her performance on the slopes.