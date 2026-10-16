Mikaela Shiffrin’s Fiancé Tears Achilles in Training Crash Just Days Before World Cup Season

Mikaela Shiffrin’s fiancé, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, is facing another major setback after suffering a serious injury just days before the start of the 2026/27 alpine skiing World Cup season. The Norwegian skier has spent nearly two years working his way back from a devastating crash in January 2024, which left him with severe calf and shoulder injuries and led to a life-threatening infection during his recovery. After months of rehabilitation, Kilde finally returned to World Cup racing in November 2025, determined to rebuild his career. However, a training accident in Chile has now left his immediate racing future uncertain.

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Kilde suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon after falling during a downhill training session in Chile on Wednesday, October 14. The accident occurred while he was training for the new season, with the World Cup scheduled to begin in Sölden, Austria, on October 24 and 25. Following the accident, Kilde was travelling back to Innsbruck, Austria, where he was due to undergo further medical examinations and discuss treatment options with his regular medical team.

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However, the Norwegian Ski Association has not yet announced whether he will require surgery or provided a timeline for his recovery. The timing makes the setback particularly difficult for Kilde, who had already endured a frustrating start to 2026 because of ongoing back problems. In January, he withdrew from the downhill and super-G events at Kitzbühel, Austria, after struggling to get his back into suitable condition for racing. Despite hoping to compete, he ultimately had to step away rather than risk competing when he was not ready.

His difficulties continued as he considered his chances of competing at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. After assessing his condition, Kilde announced on February 3 that he would not participate in the Games. He explained that his body and mind were not ready to perform at the level he expected of himself, bringing an end to his hopes of returning to the Olympic stage that winter. Instead, he decided to focus on training and preparing for the following season.

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That decision gave Kilde additional time to work towards a stronger comeback. Even his new training block in Chile was part of those preparations. But now, his latest injury has disrupted those plans once again, bringing back painful memories of the crash that first changed his career in 2024.

Kilde’s long road back after his devastating 2024 crash

Kilde’s journey back to the World Cup began with the devastating crash he suffered during the Lauberhorn downhill in Wengen, Switzerland, on January 13, 2024. He crashed into the safety nets near the finish line, sustaining a deep laceration to his right calf that damaged several nerves, along with a serious shoulder injury. His shoulder was dislocated, and two torn ligaments required surgery, leaving him facing an extended period of rehabilitation.

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Although the initial injuries were serious enough to keep him away from competition, his recovery became even more complicated several months later. In July 2024, an infection in his shoulder progressed to sepsis, a potentially life-threatening condition. The complication required urgent medical attention and further treatment.

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The shoulder continued to trouble him, and Kilde underwent another operation in February 2025. His return to skiing was consequently delayed, forcing him to spend far longer away from competition than he had initially hoped. Rather than rushing back, he continued working through rehabilitation and gradually rebuilding his strength.

In August 2025, Kilde returned to on-snow training in Norway, marking a significant milestone approximately 600 days after his crash. However, getting back on skis was only one part of the process, as he still needed to regain the confidence, fitness and sharpness required to compete against the world’s best skiers.

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Kilde eventually made his World Cup comeback at Copper Mountain, Colorado, on November 27, 2025, competing in the super-G. His return came after almost 22 months away from racing and represented an important moment in his recovery.

His results during the comeback season reflected the challenge of returning after such a long absence. Kilde made seven World Cup starts between November 2025 and February 2026, with his best result being an 11th-place finish in the downhill at Beaver Creek in December 2025. Although he had not yet returned to his previous level, the races gave him an opportunity to rebuild his competitive rhythm and gain valuable experience ahead of the following season.

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Now, after everything he has endured, he is once again facing another major setback just as he was preparing for a fresh start.