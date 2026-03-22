“No Days Off”: Lindsey Vonn Shares Gym Update on Olympics Crash Recovery

Lindsey Vonn is showing yet again that determination never takes a break! More than a month after her crash at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics, which left her with a complex fracture and a serious condition called compartment syndrome that nearly led to amputation, she’s already made enough progress in her recovery after undergoing five surgeries. But now, her latest gym update gives fans a glimpse of her resilience.

Vonn recently shared an Instagram Story where she was seen lying on her back in the gym, performing a single-leg glute bridge while keeping her injured leg elevated. But at one point, she even closed her eyes as if dozing. Her sister, Karin Kildow, who is also recovering from a recent ACL tear, was helping her.

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Seeing Lindsey nearly asleep, Karin greeted her with, “Well slept; good morning.” Lindsey replied, “Morning.” Karin laughed and said, “No days off from therapy for rehab.” Before this, Lindsey shared another milestone.

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Lindsey Vonn shared an Instagram post where she completed six pull-ups unassisted, then lowered herself onto a step stool and resumed using her crutches. At the end, she fist-bumped her trainer and stuck out her tongue at the camera. “First set of pull-ups post surgery. Slowly getting there,” she captioned.

Imago 03/02/2026-Cortina d’Ampezzo: Olympische Winterspiele Milano Cortina 2026 / VMMC / im Foto: US-Superstar Lindsey Vonn (Ski-Alpin) während einer Pressekonferenz im Medienzentrum. (Foto: Sascha Fromm / Thüringer Allgemeine)

Even in early March, she posted a video of herself on a stationary bike. She was smiling as she rode slowly with a bandaged left leg and a compression sock to help the swelling. She wrote, “Guys… I’m biking!! Starting with 5 minutes… making progress one day at a time.”

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Sure, Lindsey Vonn is recovering quickly, but even as she focuses on healing, it seems there may be another reason for her: the possibility of returning to skiing again.

Lindsey Vonn has one more reason to recover

When Lindsey Vonn ended a five-year retirement in late 2024 at age 40, she surprised many. After all, she had retired in 2019 because of chronic knee pain and multiple injuries, yet after knee surgery, she returned and became the oldest downhill winner in history. Sure, her comeback was impressive, but not everyone welcomed it. Some retired skiers and fans criticized her decision.

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Despite the criticism, Vonn qualified for her fifth Games, the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, and was considered a medal contender. Shortly before the downhill race, she tore her ACL in a World Cup event, but she still chose to compete at the Olympics. But then, on February 8, during the women’s downhill, she crashed just 13 seconds into the run.

Soon after, Lindsey Vonn was airlifted from the course and taken to a hospital in Italy with serious injuries. She had suffered a complex fracture of her left tibia, breaks around her knee, and a broken ankle. She developed compartment syndrome, a dangerous condition that can cut off blood flow in the leg. But doctors performed emergency surgery, and Vonn later revealed that her leg would have been nearly amputated if not treated promptly.

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After the crash, criticism intensified! Many online argued she should not have competed, given her age and injury history. Some even speculated that she might retire immediately. Yet Lindsey did not take long to respond.

“No, I’m not ready to discuss my future in skiing,” Lindsey Vonn, 41, wrote on March 15. “My focus has been on recovering from my injury and getting back to normal life. I was already retired for six years and have an amazing life outside of skiing. It was incredible to be #1 in the world again at 41 and set new records in my sport. At my age, I am the only one who will decide my future.”

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Indeed, Lindsey Vonn has redefined the notion of retirement. If you see her skiing again, don’t be surprised; she is determined to make her own choices, on her terms but for now, she hasn’t retired.