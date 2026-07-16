Olympian Skier Issues Statement as Influencer Dies Nineteen Days After Motorcycle Collision

On June 23, 2026, Laura Viktoria Härtig was enjoying her honeymoon in Italy just two days after marrying her husband, Tilman. The 30-year-old German outdoor influencer was riding her bike in the Dolomites when she collided with former Italian Olympic skier Peter Runggaldier, who was also on a motorcycle. Sadly, Härtig succumbed to her injuries after 19 days in hospital, prompting Runggaldier to issue a short public statement.

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On July 14, Runggaldier addressed the tragedy in a post shared on Instagram.“In regard to the serious road accident in which I was involved, I ask you to respect my moment of pain and my need for confidentiality,” he wrote. “My thoughts go out to all the people involved and their families.”

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The former skier who represented Italy at the 1994 Lillehammer and 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics added that he trusted the public’s sensitivity and asked for understanding, saying he would not be giving interviews or making further statements at this time.

The crash occurred on the SS242 state road near Sella Pass. According to reports, Härtig and Runggaldier were traveling in opposite directions when they collided head-on near kilometer 32.4 of the roadway. The impact was devastating. Härtig’s bicycle was reportedly snapped in half, and she was thrown onto the asphalt with life-threatening injuries.

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Emergency responders rushed to the scene, where she suffered cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated before being airlifted to Bolzano for emergency treatment. Runggaldier was also injured in the collision and was transported to Santa Chiara Hospital in Trento. Reports stated that he suffered multiple fractures and abdominal injuries, although his condition was not considered life-threatening.

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alltimelaura

After receiving treatment in Italy, Härtig was transferred to a specialist hospital in Bavaria, Germany, allowing her to be closer to her loved ones. She remained hospitalized for nearly three weeks before succumbing to her injuries on July 12.

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Known online as “alltimelaura,” Härtig had built a 53.9K following through her posts about hiking, cycling, skiing, and outdoor travel. Only days before the fatal accident, she had shared photos and videos from her wedding celebrations.

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But the authorities have not yet been able to blame any person for the accident. The city prosecutor’s office is still investigating and examining the conditions of the road, the position of the vehicles, and other evidence to ascertain what happened. There have been no charges announced. While the investigation continues, the tragedy has also brought attention to another loss involving an Olympic athlete in 2026.

Florian Schneeberger’s Olympic journey ends in a heartbreaking accident

Florian Schneeberger is a former Austrian Olympic sailor, most famous for his career in the Tornado sailing class. At the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics, he competed with teammate Andreas Hagara, taking on the Austrian team, and the pair had a solid performance, finishing fourth place in the overall standings just short of the medals.

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Prior to their Olympic debut, Schneeberger and Hagara were among Austria’s top sailing duos. Even at the Tornado European Championships, they won gold in 1996 and silver in 1993 and 1995.

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Sadly, on April 20, Schneeberger died in a bus accident in Salzburg. The 55-year-old was among the victims of a trolleybus that ploughed through a supermarket in the city district of Itzling.