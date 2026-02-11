Prayers Pour In For Lindsey Vonn’s Latest Surgery Update After Milan Olympics

Lindsey Vonn’s return to the Winter Olympics ended in heartbreak and concern this week! The 41 year old legend crashed early in the women’s downhill race at the 2026 Milano Cortina Games when her right ski pole caught a course marker. She tumbled hard and soon was airlifted off the course to a hospital in Treviso. There, doctors confirmed she had a complex tibia fracture. With it, her Olympic dream ended but concern over her health became the focus for fans!

Everyone was waiting anxiously…hoping for any sign that she was okay!

That hope came with good news. Lindsey recently shared a photo from her hospital bed after surgery. Her leg was in an external fixation device which is used to stabilize the fracture. Alongside the photo, she shared teh good news:

“I had my 3rd surgery today and it was successful. Success today has a completely different meaning than it did a few days ago. I’m making progress and while it is slow, I know I’ll be ok. Thankful for all of the incredible medical staff, friends, family, who have been by my side and the beautiful outpouring of love and support from people around the world. Also, huge congrats to my teammates and all of the Team USA athletes who are out there inspiring me and giving me something to cheer for. ❤️🤍💙”

This was an emotional moment, especially for someone with an Olympic dream at the age of 41. Even though,Vonn competed in the downhill event nine days after rupturing her ACL, but she stressed that injuries were not the reason behind the crash and that she has “no regrets” about competing.

Looking back on the crash, Vonn wrote: “Yesterday my Olympic dream did not finish the way I dreamt it would. It wasn’t a story book ending or a fairy tail, it was just life. I dared to dream and had worked so hard to achieve it.”

Her comeback itself had been daring. After retiring in 2019 due to multiple injuries, she surprised fans in April 2024 by returning to competition following a partial knee replacement on her right knee…a procedure that restored mobility and reduced pain after years of chronic issues. And then… Vonn officially returned to competition in late 2024.

Soon after…she qualified for the Olympics! Now after three surgeries, Lindsey is on the road to recovery. Seeing her courage even in the face of such big setbacks has inspired fans worldwide who continue to send their prayers!

Fans cheer Lindsey Vonn on through every setback and comeback

“🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️ Champ forever!” one wrote. Another said, “A true fighter! Sending love your way 💛.” Many others simply added, “Get well soon ❤️.”

Injuries have always been a part of Lindsey Vonn’s story. From a young age she raced with determination and soon became one of the most successful women in alpine skiing history. Over her career… she dominated the World Cup circuit, winning four overall World Cup championships and earning three Olympic medals. But that success came with sacrifices!

In 2007, she was forced out of the course due to an ACL sprain that disrupted her season. And then, she competed in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics with a bruised shin that made it difficult to fit boots, but nonetheless took the gold in downhill and bronze in super-G. Then, again she tore her ACL and MCL in 2013 and 2014, fractured her knee at the World Championships, and tore it again during training a few months later and that cost her the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Her body remained to be tested: she broke her ankle in 2015, fractured her knee in 2016, and suffered serious injury in her arm later that year, which damaged nerves and needed surgery. In 2018-19, she again injured her knee and peroneal nerve and suffered persistent pain. That season, she made the difficult decision to retire in 2019 admitting her body was broken beyond repair. But through it all, Lindsey’s courage never wavered.

Even fellow athletes also flooded Lindsey Vonn with support. Spanish MotoGP star Marc Marquez Alenta commented, “🙏🏼💪🏼,” while American model Ashley Graham wrote, “You are so inspiring!!!” Even snowboarding legend Shaun White added, “Champion ❤️.”

Vonn has had an impressive career, but it is even more impressive when you wonder what could have happened. Had she taken gold in the downhill, she would have become the oldest alpine skiing Olympic gold medalist in history. That victory wouldn’t have been just another medal but it would have rewritten the standards for late career athletes.

And yet, today, without the gold, her perseverance and never to give up attitude still motivate athletes and fans worldwide.