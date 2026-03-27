“Rest in Peace”: Skiing World Mourns After Olympic Legend’s Son Dies in Japan Avalanche

Being just 23, Kai Smart had a life full of adventure and dreams waiting to be realized! A talented skier and filmmaker from Whistler, Canada, who graduated from the University of British Columbia in May 2025, had spent his life exploring mountains, surfing waves, climbing peaks, and capturing the world through his lens. But tragically, on March 23, 2026, Kai passed away after being caught in an avalanche, leaving his family, friends, and the skiing community heartbroken.

His father, John Smart, a former Olympic freestyle skier who competed in moguls at the 1992 and 1994 Winter Olympics, shared the sad news on Instagram on March 24:

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“It is with immense sadness that we have to let you know that our kind, brave, and beautiful son… is no longer with us. We are beyond heartbroken, and there are no words to describe the pain.”

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But how did things reach this point?

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Earlier that month, Kai was skiing in Japan when the avalanche struck. He was buried under the snow and suffered a severe lack of oxygen, leaving him in critical condition and in a coma. His family rushed him back home to Vancouver, and on March 19, 2026, he was flown in a medical air ambulance to Vancouver General Hospital, where doctors fought to save him. But even that desperate effort could not undo the damage.

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Then, four days later, Kai passed away.

“Tragically, the severe lack of oxygen he endured during the avalanche had destroyed any chance of recovery. We said our final farewells to him last night,” his father added.

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John Smart described his son as: “Kai was a warrior, a mountain man, an explorer of the world, a lover of people of all walks of life, an inspiration to so many, an honour student, a passionate skier, surfer, dirt biker, climber, kitesurfer and so much more…He lived life to the fullest every single day, with joy, curiosity, and intensity, and experienced more in his short time than most do in a lifetime…”

There will be no traditional funeral. Instead, his family plans a celebration of life in Whistler, where friends and loved ones can gather to share stories, photos, and memories of Kai. However, in a final act of generosity, Kai’s family shared that he was an organ donor. His heart and other organs have already helped save four lives. However, the loss is immense for the skiing community.

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Skiing fans pay tribute to Kai Smart’s life

“Such an unbelievably incredible human ❤️ his adventurous spirit will live on through those he brought up in the mountains around him. Sending so much love to you guys❤️,” one fan added, while another shared, “So heartbroken❤️ the kindest and most genuine human. Pouring love and support to your family and all the people he touched.”

Well, Kai wasn’t just a skier. He was a surfer, a climber, a dirt biker, a kite surfer, someone who kept chasing new experiences. And it didn’t stop at living those moments, as he found a way to turn them into stories through filmmaking.

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One more added: “He lived more fully than anyone I’ve ever known and inspired so, so many, I’ll forever be grateful that I got to know and love him. All the love for you, Julia, and Luke ❤️”

And when you look at the Ka’s life, these feelings seem accurate.

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One more added, “I’m so grateful to life for that moment when we met, he was a true Legend with big loving and kind heart, light and wise soul, brave and free spirit.❤️❤️❤️ Rest in peace, Dear Kai, we will be missing you so much!💔”

Another added, “I’m so incredibly sorry for your loss. Kai had such an impact on those around him. He will be dearly missed.”

That impact was shaped by where he came from!

Kai Smart grew up in Whistler, Canada. His father, John Smart, is a former Olympian, and his mother, Julia Snell, is also a former Olympian. With his parents running Momentum Ski Camps, skiing and mountain life were part of his everyday life from childhood.

So, Kai began skiing at a young age and entered freestyle competitions. He even tried multiple disciplines, but later focused on slopestyle at around 14. But then he moved toward backcountry and freeride skiing, where exploration, creativity, and experience mattered more than results.

Now, he is survived by his parents and his brother, Luke Smart, who continue to carry his memory forward.