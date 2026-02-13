Simone Biles Rallies Behind Lindsey Vonn After Heartbreaking Update on Health From Milan Olympics

It’s been over 5 days since Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic crash, and she’s still in the hospital, fighting adversities. However, she’s taking out time to send regular updates to her fans. Be it her initial condition, her third surgery or more. And now, another one comes in. It’s not the positive update that many would have hoped to hear, but it was enough to make Simone Biles’ heart go out to Vonn.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Simone Biles couldn’t hold herself back from “sending good vibes” and a white heart Lindsey Vonn’s way under her recent post on Instagram, where the skier detailed a heartbreaking health update.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lindsey Vonn recorded a video from the hospital bed and shared, detailing her current condition and the next steps. She revealed its been a “hard few days” in the hospital for her, while acknowledging that she still has a long way to go.

“Tomorrow I’ll have another surgery and hopefully that goes well and then I can potentially leave and go back home, which point I will need another surgery. I still don’t know exactly what that entails yet until I get some better imaging, but it’s kind of where I am right now,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vonn added, “I am just in the hospital, very much immobile, but I have a lot of friends and family coming to visit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

However, even in such a difficult time, Simone Biles sent her best wishes to Vonn, as the skier herself tried looking at the bright side too. Vonn thanked people for sending her flowers, stuffed animals, and so much love in the video. She even credited the doctors and Team USA for uplifting her spirit as she continues to watch the Olympics.

Speaking of Biles and Vonn, they share a long-standing friendship, having known each other since shortly after the Rio Games. In April last year, Vonn presented Biles with the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award in Madrid, calling it an honor to celebrate “the GOAT.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lindsey Vonn even narrated an episode of the Rebel Girls podcast about the gymnast’s life, highlighting Biles’ sacrifices and history-making career. So after a bond like that, it’s fair for Biles to be one of the first ones to comment on Vonn’s post.

Meanwhile, this is the second time she got hurt in the same body part, and the crash was just brutal. Just 13 seconds into her run, Vonn’s right arm clashed with a gate that caused her to lose balance and tumble right into the snow. It was so painful for her that she was airlifted from the Olimpia delle Tofane course to a clinic in Cortina before being transferred to Ca’ Foncello Hospital in Treviso.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the video message, Vonn’s fans and other athletes didn’t fail in offering their prayers for her speedy recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

International athletes rally behind Lindsey Vonn’s heartfelt health update

The former Spanish Tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza, who also showed her support, saying, “Stay strong” with a red heart. Even though their bond is not as strong as that of Simon Biles, the mutual respect as athletes is still there. The pair famously walked the red carpet together at the 2018 Oscars, representing elite women in sports.

Another former Tennis player, Kim Clijsters, also showcased her love, saying, “One day at a time.” It will take a lot of time for Vonn to recover from this. Her father, Alan Kildow, told the Associated Press that “this is the end of her career”. However, Clijsters’ comment was bound to pop. She has been a vocal supporter during Vonn’s recent health struggles.

After the crash, Clijsters was among the star athletes who sent encouraging messages, commenting, “Let’s go Lindsey! Love you” on Vonn’s social media. Then there’s another Olympic Gymnast star, Jade Carey, who chimed in her support, commenting, “four red hearts” under her post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lindsey Vonn has proven time and time again that she’s a fighter. Having overcome numerous severe injuries before the 2026 Olympics, including a 2013 crash at the Schladming World Championships that tore her right knee’s ACL and MCL with a tibial plateau fracture, sidelining her for nearly a year. She returned to medal contention after a 2016 humerus fracture requiring surgery and multiple 2017-19 setbacks like tibial plateau fractures and LCL tears that led to her initial retirement.

That’s not all, Vonn also endured a 2012 hairline knee fracture and various crashes at the 2006 and 2010 Olympics, skiing through pain to claim gold and bronze.

So the question now is: How long before Lindsey makes another return to the slopes? It’s a long journey to recovery from here. But her story is proof that she’s unstoppable. What do you think?