Taylor Swift Makes Rare Move for Breezy Johnson Over Milan Winter Olympics Proposal

The whole world is reeling right now after watching the dream come true of Breezy Johnson at the 2026 Milan‑Cortina Winter Olympics! Fresh off winning downhill gold, Breezy faced a dramatic turn in her super‑G race, where she did not finish after a challenging run. But even that disappointment couldn’t overshadow the unforgettable moment that awaited her.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Her boyfriend, Connor Watkins, proposed in front of cheering teammates and fans. Breezy said yes, instantly turning the finish line into one of the most talked-about moments of the Games, and even Taylor Swift couldn’t ignore it!

ADVERTISEMENT

Breezy shared the magic on Instagram with a series of photos. The first shows Connor kneeling with the ring as the crowd cheers. The second is a sweet snapshot of the couple together, smiling. The third one has the engagement ring, featuring a blue gem at the center and a piece of wood engraved with lyrics from Taylor Swift’s song “The Alchemy.”

The line, “Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?” was meaningful to both Breezy and Connor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after Breezy’s post, Taylor Swift left a comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Breezy Johnson (@breezyjohnsonski) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me, CONGRATULATIONS!!!”

Her comment brought even more excitement, perfectly matching the joy and celebration of Breezy’s big day.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…