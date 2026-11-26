Federica Brignone had every reason to celebrate after enjoying the best season of her career in 2025. She had won 10 World Cup races, claimed her second overall Crystal Globe, and collected two medals at the 2025 World Championships. But just when everything seemed to be going her way, a crash in April 2025 left her with multiple fractures in her left leg and a torn ACL, putting her Olympic dream in serious doubt. Still, Brignone refused to give up. After months of recovery, she fought her way back to the slopes and stunned the world at the 2026 Winter Olympics, winning two gold medals. Now, after everything she went through, the 36-year-old has announced her retirement from competitive skiing, as her injured leg continues to cause too much pain for her to compete.

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Brignone announced her retirement on Wednesday, November 25, after returning to ski training earlier in the week. Following two days on the snow, she realized that her leg was still not fully recovered and that the pain was too much to continue racing. Sharing the news on social media, she wrote, “I’ve realised that my leg is not fully recovered yet and that I’m still in too much pain.”

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She added, “For this reason, I’ve decided to bring my competitive career to an end. It has certainly been a very difficult decision, but despite doing everything I could to get back on track, the severity of my injury simply won’t allow me to do so. However, I would like to open the starting gate one last time, to say goodbye to this sport that I love so much and to all of you. I’ll let you know where and when.”

The accident that changed her career happened on April 3, 2025, during the Italian National Championships in Val di Fassa. Brignone crashed in the second run of the giant slalom, suffering multiple fractures in her left leg and a torn anterior cruciate ligament. She was airlifted to hospital and underwent surgery that same evening. She later had another operation in July 2025 as she continued her long rehabilitation.

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Despite the serious setback, Brignone never abandoned her Olympic ambition. She returned to skiing in November 2025 and made her World Cup comeback in January 2026, just weeks before the Games. Her return to competition was already an achievement, but she went on to produce an extraordinary performance at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. On February 12, she won gold in the women’s Super-G before adding another gold in giant slalom on February 15. At 35, she became the oldest Alpine skier to win Olympic gold.

Reflecting on her comeback, Brignone described the two Olympic victories as a challenge she had never been sure she could overcome. According to the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), she said, “That was my impossible challenge that I won.” However, winning two Olympic gold medals did not mean her injury had stopped troubling her. Brignone continued to struggle with pain and underwent another surgery on August 25, 2026, to remove the fixation devices, plate, and screws from her previous operation.

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She returned to ski training in November, hoping to see whether she could compete again, but the pain remained. Speaking about her decision, she explained that every turn on the snow was painful and that she could no longer handle the demands of another racing season.

Brignone leaves behind an extraordinary record in Alpine skiing. She finished her career with 37 World Cup victories and 85 podium finishes, along with two overall World Cup titles in 2020 and 2025. She also won five Olympic medals, including her two golds in 2026, and five World Championship medals. She remains the only Italian woman to have won the overall Alpine Skiing World Cup title. But long before she became one of Italy’s most successful skiers, her connection with the sport began at home.

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Federica Brignone went from a young girl who loved skiing to a World Champion

Brignone grew up in a family with a strong connection to skiing. Her mother, Maria Rosa Quario, was a professional skier who later became a sports journalist, while her father, Daniele, worked as a ski instructor. Brignone first tried skiing when she was just 18 months old, and her grandmother enrolled her in ski school in Courmayeur in 1994. When she was six, her family moved from Milan to La Salle in Italy’s Aosta Valley, where she began spending more time on the slopes.

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Interestingly, becoming a professional skier was not always her childhood dream. Brignone initially enjoyed skiing because it allowed her to spend time with other children, while her brother Davide was more competitive and determined to win races. She even considered becoming a hairdresser when she was young. However, her interest in racing gradually grew, and she started taking the sport more seriously. By 2005, she was already competing in junior events and producing results that hinted at what was to come.

Brignone made her international FIS racing debut in December 2005 and steadily progressed through the junior ranks. In 2009, she won the junior world combined title, followed by silver at the Junior World Championships in 2010. That same year, she made her Olympic debut at Vancouver, finishing 18th in giant slalom. Her first major senior breakthrough arrived in 2011, when she won silver in giant slalom at the World Championships in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. It was a major achievement for the young Italian, but her journey was far from easy.

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In 2012, Brignone faced one of her first major setbacks when a painful tendon cyst in her right ankle made even walking difficult. She needed surgery, but her recovery did not go as planned. Scar tissue developed around the operated area, making it difficult for her to regain normal movement. What was initially expected to take around 30 days eventually kept her away from competition for approximately 10 months. She returned to racing in October 2013, having spent a long and frustrating period working to get back on her skis.

Her determination began paying off as she gradually found her rhythm again. In October 2015, Brignone claimed her first World Cup victory in giant slalom at Sölden, Austria. More victories and podium finishes followed, and she began establishing herself as a serious contender across multiple disciplines, including giant slalom, Super-G and downhill. Her biggest breakthrough came during the 2019-20 season, when she won the overall Alpine Skiing World Cup title. She became the first Italian woman to achieve that honor and also claimed the giant slalom and combined Crystal Globes.

Olympic success also became part of her story. After competing at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014, Brignone finally won her first Olympic medal at PyeongChang 2018, taking bronze in giant slalom. She returned to the podium at Beijing 2022, where she won silver in giant slalom and bronze in the alpine combined. She continued adding to her World Championship record, winning combined gold and giant slalom silver in 2023. By then, she had established herself as one of Italy’s most decorated female Alpine skiers, but her best season was still ahead of her.

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The 2024-25 campaign turned out to be the finest of Brignone’s career. She won 10 World Cup races, claimed her second overall Crystal Globe and secured the downhill and giant slalom discipline titles. She also collected two medals at the 2025 World Championships in Saalbach, Austria, winning gold in giant slalom and silver in Super-G. At 34, she was competing at an extraordinary level and looked ready to carry that form into the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. However, a serious accident just days after that remarkable season changed everything and has now led to retirement.