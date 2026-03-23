USA Ski Makes Heartwarming Comment on Lindsey Vonn Amid Surgery Recovery

While Lindsey Vonn is focused on recovering from her crash at the women’s downhill race during the Milan‑Cortina Winter Olympics, it seems the skiing world is still celebrating her. Well, the women’s Alpine Ski World Cup speed season in downhill and super‑G has reached its final stage with the 2025‑26 World Cup Finals in Lillehammer, Norway. But before the season wraps up, US Ski took the moment to honor Vonn for her performances and her inspiring journey this year.

Recently, US Ski shared images highlighting Lindsey’s season. Along with the pictures, they captioned it on Instagram: “We can’t close the door on the speed World Cup season without highlighting the INCREDIBLE run from @lindseyvonn – TWO wins and SEVEN podiums. She consistently pushed the limits, and her impact on the women’s speed tour this season did not go unnoticed.”

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And it’s true! Coming back after five years of retirement and returning to competition at age 40, Lindsey Vonn achieved feats that few could imagine. However, along with the post, US Ski shared memorable photos from her races, celebrating the moments that defined her season.

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Well, her first major win came at St. Moritz, Switzerland, on December 12, 2025, where she became the oldest skier ever to win a World Cup race at 41. But then the very next day, she finished second in the second St. Moritz downhill. A few days later, at Val d’Isère, France, Lindsey added third-place finishes in both the downhill and super‑G.

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Then on January 10, 2026, Lindsey Vonn claimed her second downhill victory at Zauchensee, Austria. This marked her 84th World Cup win overall. And she continued her streak with a third-place finish in the Tarvisio downhill and second place in the Tarvisio super‑G, bringing her total to seven podiums this season.

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The same event – downhill, that showed her talent, also became the source of her temporary absence from competition, as she faced a serious crash that caused devastating injury to her leg. Despite that, her achievements were worth celebrating. While her future on the World Cup circuit is still uncertain, there’s a strong possibility we may see her racing again next season!

Could Lindsey Vonn hit the slopes again?

Lindsey Vonn came out of retirement in late 2024 with one goal in mind: to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics. She openly stated that she wanted the Games to be her final Olympic appearance. Soon after, she qualified for her fifth Olympics

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But just before the Games, Vonn crashed in a World Cup downhill at Crans Montana and ruptured her ACL. Even so, she announced she would still race in the Olympic downhill. Unfortunately, on February 8, 2026, she crashed early in the event and was airlifted to the hospital with a complex leg fracture and other injuries.

Reflecting on the race, Lindsey Vonn said, “My Olympic dream did not finish the way I dreamt it would. It wasn’t a storybook ending or a fairy tale; it was just life. I dared to dream and had worked so hard to achieve it.” Many assumed this would mark the end of her career. But Lindsey has been clear, she’s not ready to retire yet.

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In her own words: “No, I’m not ready to discuss my future in skiing. It was incredible to be #1 in the world again at 41 years old and set new records in my sport, but at my age, I’m the only one who will decide my future. I don’t need anyone’s permission to do what makes me happy. Maybe that means racing again, maybe it doesn’t. Only time will tell. Please stop telling me what I should or should not do. I’ll let you know when I decide.”

Currently, she’s focused on rehabbing and recovering, lifting weights, and riding a stationary bike as she makes progress each day. But don’t be surprised if she’s back on the slopes next season, because she hasn’t retired. Do you think she’ll come roaring back? Share your thoughts below!