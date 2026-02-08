What Happened to Lindsey Vonn? All About Her Crash in the Milan Cortina Olympic Downhill Final

Alas, Lindsey Vonn’s downhill final ended in shock and fear just seconds after it began!

Only days before the Winter Olympics, Vonn had suffered a serious knee injury. She ‘completely’ tore the ACL in her left knee and also had bone bruising and damage to the meniscus. But Vonn did not walk away at all. At 41, she chose to race at the Winter Olympics despite the injury. Little did she know…more trouble awaited her, just nine days later, after the crash!

Did Lindsey Vonn crash in the Olympic Downhill final?

On February 8, the conditions at the Tofane course were ideal for the downhill final. Vonn was the 13th skier to start the 1.6 mile course with more than twenty competitors lined up behind her. Unfortunately, things went wrong almost immediately…

The opening section was rough with heavy vibration. Just 13 seconds after the start, Lindsey Vonn caught a gate, lost her balance on a small jump, went backward, and crashed hard onto the snow.

The 41-year-old Lindsey Vonn was still on the snow, unable to move after the horrid crash. And it surely looked bad to the spectators watching.

February 7, 2026, Cortina D ampezzo, Belluno, Italy: American Lindsey Vonn competes in the 3rd official training round in Women Alpine Sking during the 2026 Winter Olympics at the Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre on Saturday in Cortina d Ampezzo.

The crowd in Cortina fell silent as officials rushed toward her. Moments later, Vonn screamed in pain on the course.

“I can’t feel,” she shouted, as fans on the live broadcast noticed her crying in pain too.

Medical staff stopped the race and attended to Lindsey Vonn as she lay on the slope. She was later airlifted for further medical treatment, and the race was paused.

Did Lindsey Vonn finish the race after the crash?

No. Lindsey Vonn did not finish the Olympic downhill race after the crash. Though the race was stopped for nearly 30 minutes as medical teams rushed to help her on the slope. When the race finally resumed Austria’s Mirjam Puchner was the next skier to head down the course!

How did the crash end Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic Downhill comeback dream?

Before the Games, Lindsey Vonn had spoken honestly about what this season meant to her. After five years away from competition and following a partial knee replacement, she returned knowing this would likely be her final time racing at the highest level. “I am honored to be able to represent my country one more time, in my 5th and final Olympics!” she said.

For many fans, this was more than just another race. A last chance to show greatestness. Her return to the Olympic stage came 24 years after her debut at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games!

Instead of a fairytale ending, the comeback ended in a painful crash. And now, she leaves the sport with three Olympic medals and remains the only American woman in Winter Olympics history to win gold in downhill.