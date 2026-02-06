Who Was Lindsey Vonn’s Mother? Everything to Know About Linda Krohn

Linda Krohn was the woman who shaped the life and famous career of Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn. Born in Minnesota with German and Norwegian roots, Linda was a very smart and strong person. She earned a degree in psychology and later became a lawyer, working to help people as a public defender. She was a mother of five children and filled her home with a positive attitude that never went away.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For many fans, Linda is remembered as the source of Lindsey’s toughness. Even though Linda faced many hard times with her own health, she was always there to cheer for her children. Her story is one of quiet courage. She showed everyone that you can be a great support for others even when you are dealing with your own struggles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Was Linda Krohn, Lindsey Vonn’s Mother?

Linda Anne Krohn was born in 1942. She lived most of her life in the Midwest, where she worked as a lawyer and raised her family. Before she became an attorney, she was a very good squash player and often beat men in the game because she was so fast and skilled. While she was talented in many ways, her favorite job was being a mother to her five kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her life changed forever in 1984 when she had a major stroke while giving birth to Lindsey. She was only 32 years old at the time. The stroke was so bad that she was in a coma for weeks and didn’t even know she had a baby girl. She survived, but the stroke caused permanent damage to her nerves. It left her with a weak left leg and a limp that she had for the rest of her life. Even so, Linda never complained and spent all her energy making sure her kids had a great life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

How Did Linda Krohn Influence Lindsey Vonn’s Life and Career?

Linda was the foundation of Lindsey’s success. Because of her stroke, Linda could not ski or run with her daughter, but she did everything else to help her. When Lindsey was little, Linda would drive 18 hours each way from Minnesota to Colorado just so Lindsey could practice on the best mountains. Later, she moved the whole family to Colorado to support Lindsey’s dream. She even worked extra jobs to help pay for the family’s needs.

Lindsey has said many times that her mother’s strength helped her recover from her own skiing injuries. Whenever Lindsey got hurt, she would remind herself that she could work hard to get better, while her mother did not have that choice after her stroke. This helped Lindsey stay focused and humble. Linda always told her kids, “If you don’t want to be walked on like a doormat, get off the floor.” This taught Lindsey to always stand up and keep trying.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Did Linda Krohn Pass Away and What Did Lindsey Vonn Say About It?

Linda Krohn passed away on August 26, 2022. She died exactly one year after being diagnosed with ALS, which is also called Lou Gehrig’s disease. ALS is a very difficult illness that makes it hard for a person to move, eat, or breathe. Watching her mother fight this disease was one of the hardest things Lindsey ever had to do. Lindsey was right there with her, holding her mother’s hand when she passed away.

Lindsey shared a beautiful message about her mom on social media. She called her mother a “shining light” and said she would always be inspired by her. Lindsey had also dedicated her book, Rise, to her mother. She said that Linda was her biggest inspiration, not just for skiing, but for the kind of person she taught Lindsey to be. Today, Lindsey continues to honor her mother by supporting ALS research and by dedicating her return to skiing to her mom’s memory.