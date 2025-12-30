Snoop Dogg Receives USA Curling’s Humble Request Ahead of Winter Olympics: “Team needs you”

With high octane sports like snowboarding and skiing on the docket for the Winter Games, sometimes curling goes overlooked. But Danny Casper, the American curler and skip of Team Casper, knows exactly how to pull attention toward the ice. That’s why the captain reached out to a global hip hop icon and NBC’s Olympic correspondent, Snoop Dogg, and invited him to attend the curling event just weeks before the 2026 Winter Olympics begin.

On Instagram, Casper posted a video message to Snoop, saying, “Hey Snoop, Danny Casper here, Skip of Team USA Curling coming up at the Olympics in Cortina. Heard you were the honorary captain of Team USA. I’m here at the Grand Slam of Curling and wanted to invite you to the Crown Royal Players Championship… to be our coach….Need your help? We gotta get ready for the Olympics and get a gold.”

He captioned the post, “This Olympic curling team needs you on the bench.”

Casper and his teammates, Luc Violette, Ben Richardson, Aidan Oldenburg, and Rich Ruohonen, punched their ticket to the 2026 Winter Olympics by winning the Olympic Qualification Event in Kelowna, Canada.

And just before heading to Milano Cortina, they’ll compete at the final Grand Slam of Curling Event, the Crown Royal Players’ Championship, scheduled for January 6-11, 2026, in Steinbach, Manitoba, Canada.

This event gives them a tough field and strong competition to prepare for the Olympics. And for this challenge, they want Snoop, who was Team USA’s biggest hype man at the Paris Olympics, to join them as their coach to give them a boost.

A post shared by Danny Casper (@danny_casper_)

Casper’s message to Snoop came soon after the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee named Snoop Dogg as Team USA’s first-ever honorary coach for the 2026 Winter Olympics. It is a volunteer position designed to support athletes, raise awareness and generate enthusiasm through the Team USA Fund after the success he enjoyed in his role in Paris.

But the question remains: will the musician take up Casper’s invitation? It seems so. For years, Snoop has been leveraging sports to provide opportunities and open doors. His Snoop Youth Football League has assisted more than 15,000 young players, including youth with disabilities, to develop through sport.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, he lit up the Games by carrying the Olympic torch, appearing as a correspondent on NBC’s coverage, and showing his support for Team USA athletes.

This is a developing story…