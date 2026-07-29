Ex-Soccer Player Found Floating Offshore in Heartbreaking News

A routine morning at one of California’s busiest beaches quickly turned into a heartbreaking discovery after former college soccer player Bryn Waite was found dead. The tragedy unfolded on July 22 at La Jolla Shores Beach in San Diego.

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Around 9:30 a.m. local time, a passerby spotted a body floating near the Ellen Browning Scripps Memorial Pier and immediately alerted the authorities. Emergency crews rushed to the scene and pulled 26-year-old Waite from the water, but despite their efforts, she could not be revived. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Authorities have since confirmed that the cause and manner of her death remain under investigation, with the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office yet to release its findings. Police have also stated that if the death is ultimately ruled a homicide, the investigation will be handed over to the department’s Homicide Unit.

The news came as a shock to those who knew Waite, especially because she had recently begun an exciting new phase of life. Originally from Anchorage, Alaska, she had moved to San Diego as she prepared for her upcoming wedding. Just a month before her death, Waite announced her engagement on social media, sharing a collection of smiling photos alongside the simple caption, “He Promises.”

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Those closest to Waite are still struggling to make sense of the loss. Friends remembered her as someone excited about the future, especially as she looked forward to starting a new chapter with her fiancé.

If we take a look at her career, long before moving to California, Waite had already left her mark on the soccer field. The defender suited up for Central Washington University during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, making 15 appearances and contributing two assists.

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Even off the pitch, she was just as accomplished, earning a place on the Great Northwest Athletic Conference All-Academic Team in 2019 before graduating with a psychology degree in 2021, a field that reflected her passion for helping others.

Investigations are still going on, and it’s yet to be confirmed if there was any foul play in this.

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Bryn Waite’s family and friends share thoughts about her after her untimely demise

As tributes poured in, Central Washington University remembered Waite as more than just a soccer player. The athletic department said she would “be remembered as a caring teammate and member of the Wildcat community.” They also highlighted how excited she was to start her new chapter with her fiancé in San Diego

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Athletic director Dr. Dennis Francois also paid tribute to the former defender, saying, “It’s moments like these, when a person’s life ends way too soon, that remind us how precious life truly is and how much they were loved by others. Bryn was a very talented student-athlete excelling on the field and in the classroom. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bryn’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

Brian Waite prefers to remember his daughter not for the tragedy that took her life, but for the joy she brought to everyone around her. He even went on to describe her as “incredibly thoughtful and loving and kind and selfless,” saying she had a rare gift for making strangers feel like lifelong friends.

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Even her friends highlighted her gentle nature and generous heart, recalling how she always made time to listen and care for others.

One friend, who had met her through church only days before her death, remembered her love for animals, the beach, and the people closest to her, adding that she had a way of making every conversation feel meaningful.

She had recently moved to California and was preparing to begin a new chapter with her fiancé. And guess what? Just three days before her death, she posted a photo of herself driving at night on Instagram with a simple caption: “It only gets better.” Those words now carry a heartbreaking weight for everyone she left behind.