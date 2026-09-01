Lionel Messi Won Everything, but This One Achievement Escaped His 21-Year-Long Career

For 21 years, Lionel Messi kept finding ways to rewrite Argentina’s record books. But even the greatest careers can leave one curious blank behind.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Messi never scored a competitive senior international goal against five major footballing nations: Brazil, Germany, Italy, Spain and England. Strange as that sounds, it sits beside a career that ended with 207 appearances, 125 goals, a World Cup and two Copa América titles. At 39, Messi walks away having won almost everything, with this one odd statistic still following him.

ADVERTISEMENT

It hardly dents his legacy. Still, if there were one final box Messi could have ticked, scoring against Brazil would perhaps have carried the most weight. That is because Brazil and Argentina share one of football’s fiercest rivalries.

And it was not as if Messi never got his chances. He faced Brazil repeatedly, including on some of international football’s biggest stages, but that competitive goal simply never came.

ADVERTISEMENT

The numbers tell only part of Messi’s story. The larger picture quickly puts that anomaly into perspective…

That missing Brazil goal looks tiny next to the rest. Messi leaves Argentina as its all-time top scorer and most-capped player, while also leading in assists and wins. He finished with 68 international assists, proving he did far more than score.

ADVERTISEMENT

His World Cup record is just as absurd. Messi made 34 appearances, scored in five tournaments, became the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick, and recorded 12 assists, including 10 in knockout games.

Then he finally won the one trophy that had followed him for years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Messi lifted the World Cup in 2022, ending Argentina’s 36-year wait. He had already ended a 28-year major-trophy drought with the 2021 Copa América, then won it again in 2024.

The road to that ending was brutal. In 2016, after Argentina lost another Copa América final to Chile, Messi walked away from international football. It was Argentina’s third straight defeat in a major final, and the pressure had finally broken through.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then he came back and changed everything.

Now there will be no second return. After Argentina lost the 2026 World Cup final to Spain, Messi decided his international career was over. He said he had written his retirement message on July 21, two days after the final, and the death of his father, Jorge Messi, on August 8 only made that decision more certain.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Time is running short, chapters come to a close,” Messi wrote in Spanish, translated into English. He will keep playing for Inter Miami, but Argentina is done.

And that is what makes the Brazil stat feel even stranger. Messi leaves with almost nothing left to prove, yet Argentina’s biggest rival remains the one giant he never scored against in a competitive senior international.

But that is a footnote, nothing more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Messi leaves after 21 years, 207 appearances and 125 goals. He went from losing final after final to lifting the World Cup and ending Argentina’s 36-year wait.

He did not tick every box. He just ticked the ones that mattered most.