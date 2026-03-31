$228 Million Home for USMNT Opens in Georgia Following Athlete’s Complaints

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is not even three months away, and it is turning into one of the biggest celebrations of soccer the world has ever seen. And while it may define this generation, it has ended up being the impetus US Soccer needed to change the landscape of its own future. For years, U.S. Soccer’s 27 national teams have endured complaints about subpar facilities, but a new $228 million home is about to change everything.

In a statement released on their official website, the United States Soccer Federation confirmed that the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center will officially open in May.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“For the first time in U.S. Soccer’s history, everyone who has shaped the game, and everyone who will carry it forward, has a place to call home. Built on 113 years of competition, tradition, passion, and community, the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center (National Training Center) stands alone as the home for soccer in America,” reads the statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It honors all that the game has been, while boldly investing in everything it is becoming. Opening in Spring 2026 near the town of Trilith just south of Atlanta, the National Training Center is a world-class facility built for the entire soccer community: from players, members, staff, and coaches to referees, community, donors and fans.”

The USSF first broke ground on the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center in April 2024, and it was touted to be a world-class facility that would span over 200 acres. That has now come to light as the new heart and headquarters of soccer in the country, with $228 million spent on developing it.

ADVERTISEMENT

With 13 grass fields, two artificial turf fields, sand fields for beach soccer, an indoor facility with wooden floors for indoor soccer and power soccer, the headquarters will accommodate all 27 national teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

It does mean that the USMNT and the USWNT will no longer have to plan and schedule their training across various facilities across the USA. That has been a major problem not just for the men’s and women’s national teams but for the other 25 national teams as well.

It has forced USSF to be a guest at every facility they’ve visited, which hasn’t been a good look, given that the 2026 World Cup is around the corner. That’s something JT Batson, the USSF’s chief executive and secretary general, attested to in an interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re the guests at any facility where we are right now, and while we have very gracious hosts, we could be the fourth, fifth or sixth team in priority of using a facility in a day,” Batson said as per Yahoo.com.

“Some of our coaching staff describe it as sort of the ‘planning tax’ that goes into any of our camps right now. You’re spending a whole lot of time on logistics, and that eats into the time you can spend on all of the other things we know are so important.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It also means that USSF’s sporting director, Matt Crocker, has finally managed to make his dream come true: uniting all 27 teams under one roof.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Crocker wants to unite all 27 teams at one home

Previously, teams were often siloed despite sharing spaces, but in the new 200-acre complex, they will be able to draw inspiration from watching each other perform. It’s the norm across Europe and South America, where multiple teams train together often in the same complex.

Spain’s La Ciudad del Fútbol is the base of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RSFF) and serves as the training ground for its men’s, women’s, and youth teams. England, meanwhile, created something similar to the USSF in 2012 with the St George’s Park National Football Centre, which sits on a 330-acre site in Staffordshire.

It is the Football Association’s (FA) base and acts as the center for the men’s and women’s senior teams, as well as their U21 to U17 national teams. France has the iconic Clairefontaine, Brazil has the Granja Comary, and now USSF has finally joined the list.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re not one team. We’re 27 teams all playing for the same reason for the country,” Crocker told Yahoo.com. “So we want to create that field where every one of those 27 teams feels connected to more than just their individual team. We want it to be bigger and better than that.”

That includes the youth teams as well, as they are the bedrock of every soccer team, ranging from the men’s and women’s senior teams to beach soccer. And Crocker wanted to ensure that the USSF’s youth teams had exposure to players and coaches from the highest levels.

“We want our under-15s to be bumping into Mauricio or Emma [Hayes, the women’s coach],” Crocker explained. “You want to see your role models, be able to see how they train, see how they interact and then to generate some sort of connection between those groups.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, now that the USSF finally has a base to work out of, only time will tell what kind of trickle-down effect this has on soccer in the United States. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will undoubtedly play a major role in changing the culture, but the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center may end up outdoing that in the long run.