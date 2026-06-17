Emotional FIFA World Cup Moment as Cape Verde Goalkeeper Vozinha’s Mother Offered Help to Watch Son After His Visa Confession

On June 15, Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha had a night to remember! Against Spain in the World Cup, he stood strong and made 7 saves, which helped his team secure a 0-0 draw. But right after the final whistle, the emotions came rushing out. He broke down in tears, saying, “My mum could not be here either for a visa issue, and the money we had to pay for it.” Soon after, reports said the US State Department is trying to help bring his mother to the United States so she can watch him play, a move that left fans praising the gesture.

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On June 16, US officials clarified that, “The US Department of State has no record of this individual applying for a visa. All relatives of players are eligible for visa bond waivers, and the Department is actively reaching out to this player’s family to assist with visa services.” According to CNN reports, Vozinha’s mother does not currently have an active passport and is still in the process of obtaining one.

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Behind the official updates, the story was really emotional. Just days before the match, his mother, Ana Candida Evora, who is working as a house cleaner, appeared on state television and proudly backed her son, saying no one would score against him. After the match, she told Reuters, “I said that no ball would enter his goal, and that is exactly what happened. He is a great goalkeeper. I am very proud to be Vozinha’s mother.”

Vozinha’s journey to reach this far has not been easy. Born in Mindelo on the island of São Vicente, he grew up being raised by his grandparents while his parents worked. But a few years back, his grandparents passed away. And now, with his mother unable to attend his match due to visa delays and costs, the moment felt even heavier for him, especially with reports that applicants from Cape Verde face a visa bond requirement of up to $15,000.

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Now, with the US authorities stepping in to help, fans are praising the gesture and hoping it leads to a reunion in the stands.

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Emotional fans rally behind calls for Vozhinha’s mother’s Visa

“That’s the most human thing they have done so far, “One fan added. Another added, “Just grant her the visa, let her watch her son on the biggest stage.” One more added, “That’s the power of Social Media. Hope to see her on their next game.”

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Vozinha’s career started at his local club Batuque, followed by Mindelense, and then for the first time outside Cape Verde with Progresso do Sambizanga in Angola. His football career so far has included playing in Moldova’s Zimbru Chișinău, Portugal’s Gil Vicente (where he saved five penalties in 32 appearances), and Cyprus’s AEL Limassol before a spell in Slovakia with AS Trenčín and then back to Portugal with Chaves.

It was not a smooth rise. It was years of moving, adjusting, and proving himself far from home. Now at 40, he is the oldest player to feature in a nation’s first-ever World Cup match.

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One more added, “This is the last World Cup to be fraught with unnecessary visa issues. Never again.” One more added, ” But an actual official referee is where you guys draw the line yeah?… always trying to score pity points these lots…”

Well, there have been several nstances of World Cup participants facing visa and travel-related issues in 2026. The national team delegation from Iran was denied visas by US authorities, and subsequently, the team had to adjust their travel and training arrangements after only part of the delegation was approved, including a change of training camp location to Mexico.

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Iraqi striker Aymen Hussein was also reportedly questioned for hours at Chicago airport, while the team’s official photographer was barred from entering! There were also separate reports involving Mehdi Torabi, where visa validity issues, including a single-entry restriction, created complications for travel between matches during the tournament period.

Even Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, selected by FIFA for the tournament and named CAF Referee of the Year for 2025, was denied entry after screening at Miami airport. The decision meant he missed the chance to become the first Somali referee to officiate at a World Cup.