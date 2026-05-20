FIFA World Cup News Brings Global Superstar Neymar and His Girlfriend to Tears

10th August, 2010, and nearly 80,000 fans at the MetLife Stadium bear witness as a new Brazilian superstar is born. He’s barely 19, skinny with a mohawk, and yet has the unmistakable raw aura of a kid with immense potential brewing. 27 minutes in and Neymar scores on his debut. Now, sixteen years later, it’ll all come full circle for the 34-year-old, as he wept at the fact that he would be going to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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In a now-viral video that’s touched every corner of the internet, Neymar was seen watching alongside his family and friends as Brazil’s World Cup squad was announced. They patiently waited, hoping the Santos attacker would get a chance at a last dance. Then Carlo Ancelotti called his name, and that was it. The entire room exploded with screams, while Neymar teared up and wept alongside his girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi.

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After all, it was the furthest thing on the planet from being guaranteed. Mainly because he hasn’t stepped on the field for Brazil since October 2023, with injuries hampering his playing time. Yet at 34, this marked his last chance to represent them at a World Cup, and perhaps forever. And having improved his fitness, certain circles believed he deserved the chance.

Yet the news came as a celebration, with many men reduced to tears while others took to the streets to party. For six months, Neymar dominated Brazilian headlines—a soap opera of injury, doubt, and selection debate

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“It’s my dream to be at the World Cup,” Neymar said, according to The Athletic. “I have always been clear about that. It’s what I’ve been working for. I want to be there.”

And yet, that is often how the world around Neymar has worked, especially for Brazil. Who can blame Brazil? Neymar is the record male top scorer and has produced World Cup magic before. However, he wasn’t always blessed with full health. Ranging from ACL to meniscus tears and ankle injuries, Neymar Jr. struggled to remain healthy and moved away from the European spotlight to his boyhood club Santos.

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When he didn’t make the 2010 squad, Brazilians were in an uproar. He took it in his stride and was a sensation at the 2014 World Cup, dancing and making football look effortless. Then a half-fit Neymar managed to run rings around everyone in both 2018 and 2022, leading Brazil into the quarter-finals.

Yet, this time, his chances of even making the squad were far-fetched. That’s especially given the fact that his last appearance for Brazil was just under 900 days ago. Despite his superb form for Santos this season in Serie A, Ancelotti was hesitant to call him up for any of the friendlies this season. However, with consistent goals and assists and carefully managed minutes, Neymar managed to keep his inclusion debate alive.

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An equivalent outside Brazil would be Guillermo Ochoa. A Mexican icon, Ochoa had appeared at five World Cups before this, with remarkable consistency. It’s a feat only nine players have ever managed, and nobody expected him to make it six. Yet, injuries to other goalkeepers have meant that the Mexican will play at his sixth and final World Cup, despite being 40.

That’s even if he hasn’t played international football in more than 700 days. However, Neymar’s absence has been more due to injuries and fitness issues.

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For Carlo Ancelotti, though, Neymar’s inclusion was never simply about sentiment or nostalgia. The Brazil boss eventually explained why he believed the 34-year-old still deserved a place on football’s biggest stage.

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Carlo Ancelotti reflects on selecting Neymar for the World Cup

The 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada will be Neymar’s last dance. For a brief while, Brazil’s qualification for the 48-team expanded event was in doubt, but the Selecao got the job done by finishing 5th in CONMEBOL Qualifiers.

Given the way injuries have ravaged his body over the last four years, there’s no denying that there’s only a minuscule chance of him making the 2030 squad. That’s if Neymar is still even playing football and in good enough shape to make a World Cup squad. It’s why over the last six or so months, Brazilian football has been up in arms over the 34-year-old.

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From Romario to Cafu to Zico and even PSG star Marquinhos, they’ve all been lobbying to see Neymar at the World Cup. Even Raphinha and Casemiro echoed those statements as the Neymar lobby grew ever larger. Yet despite that, Carlo Ancelotti was coy and never let the world know what his final decision was, until recently.

In the biggest hint of the century, Ancelotti let it slip that he is considering bringing Neymar back into the fold again. Thus, it wasn’t the biggest shock to the team when he did eventually do it, even if fans and critics may be a little stunned. The Italian coach made the decision only after fully assessing Neymar’s fitness.

“We have assessed Neymar all season. He has really improved in recent times, improving his physical condition. He’s an important player, and he’ll be important at the World Cup,” Ancelotti said as per Open the Magazine.com.

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“Neymar will have the same duties as the other 25 players; he has a chance to play, or not play, staying on the bench or being introduced as a substitute. He has the same responsibility as the others.”

He won’t be the only experienced name on the team sheet as the likes of Danilo, Alex Sandro, Marquinhos, Casemiro, and company are all 30 or older. However, Neymar does occupy a rarified air in the team because of his incredible experience across multiple finals and World Cups. It’s what Ancelotti pointed to as another big reason for picking the Santos star.

“He has experience in this kind of competition; he can create a better environment in this group,” Ancelotti said.

“We chose Neymar not because we think he’ll be a good substitute. We chose Neymar because we believe he can help the team, whether it’s for one minute, five minutes, 90 minutes, or even taking a penalty,” he added.

Now, with Carlo Ancelotti backing both his fitness and experience, the 34-year-old has one final chance to give Brazil another World Cup memory. Because for Neymar, the tears in that living room weren’t just about hearing his name called. They were the release of nearly three years spent fighting injuries, doubt, and the growing fear that a chance to shine for his country had gone.