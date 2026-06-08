FIFA World Cup Team Warned of a Dangerous Threat as US Facility Details Revealed

Switzerland arrived in the USA hoping for another strong run at the FIFA World Cup. With their opener against Qatar just days away, they are training overtime. But an unexpected yet deadly threat has emerged at their practice facility, forcing them to strike it off as a no-go zone.

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Switzerland arrived in San Diego and are adjusting to the local conditions. But alongside the warm weather and demanding training sessions, the team has also had to take note of the local wildlife as they discovered the native rattlesnakes inhabiting their training ground.

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The concern became public after Switzerland’s official team account shared a map of its training facility. The image highlighted various sections of the complex, including the main pitch, goalkeeping area, gym facilities, and changing rooms. However, one section immediately caught attention. Near the edge of the facility, a dark red striped zone was clearly labeled “Snake Area,” warning players and staff to stay away from the surrounding terrain.

The caution is not without reason. Carmel Valley is known for its wildlife, including rattlesnakes that inhabit the nearby hillsides, canyons, and brushland. According to the San Diego Natural History Museum, Crotalus oreganus oreganus, a species of venomous rattlesnake, can be found in the region. Also, the area has recorded snake encounters involving hikers in the past.

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The rattlesnake activity usually peaks in summer, as they tend to bask in the mornings or late evenings. They usually avoid midday outings to avoid the excessive heat. Hence, with caution, players can easily avoid encounters with the reptiles.

Imago via: Imago

No incidents reported yet, but Switzerland is taking precautions to avoid unnecessary risks. However, the warning is just to ensure that the team does not take any unnecessary risks when they are preparing for the World Cup. Switzerland isn’t alone, as Norway faces a similar problem too.

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Norway have also been warned to be careful after they arrived at their training camp at the Grandover Resort & Spa in Greensboro, North Carolina. The local authorities issued a warning to players to be aware of the copperhead snakes, which are a venomous species that are commonly found across the region. Kristian Thorstvedt, the Norway midfielder, was said to be “not happy to hear this” when he heard about the possible meetups.

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Beyond the snake zone, Switzerland’s real challenge awaits: Qatar on June 13

Murat Yakin believes experience could prove decisive against Qatar

The Swiss team, managed by Murat Yakin, qualified as the winners of Group B from UEFA World Cup qualifying. The Swiss have also established themselves as one of the most reliable teams in international football. They had a decent run to the round of 16 in 2022 in Qatar. A difficult penalty shootout loss in the quarters at the 2024 Euros against England broke their heart.

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With veterans such as Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji leading the squad, Switzerland is primed for top spot in Group B. Pitted against Qatar, Canada and Bosnia & Herzegovina, they are expected to progress smoothly. Currently ranked 19th in the world by FIFA, Switzerland recently completed its final warm-up fixture with a 1-1 draw against Australia at Snapdragon Stadium, located just south of its training base.

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Yakin has emphasized the importance of experience many times during tournaments. Talking about the performance of his team, the Swiss coach said, “We performed strongly at the tournament.” He also emphasized that “experience can be decisive on the big stage.”

Qatar, however, will test Switzerland’s credentials in their June 13 opener. The Asian nation qualified for the World Cup after a grueling 18-match qualification process and has come into the tournament with a thirst for redemption after a poor performance as the host nation in 2022. Forward Akram Afif leads Qatar from the front as Qatar looks for its first World Cup points.

The Opta supercomputer simulation had Switzerland at 85.4 percent to go through to the knockout stage and 42.1 percent to win Group B.

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The mission is clear for Switzerland. No distractions, no snake interaction, and three points in the first game against Qatar.