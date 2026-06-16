40-Year-Old World Cup Hero Vozinha Opens Up on Emotional Tears After Mum Missed Spain Clash Due to Visa Issues

The FIFA World Cup is arguably the perfect stage for the forgotten men of football to turn into gods. That especially applies to goalkeepers as Guillermo Ochoa and Tim Howard have proved brilliantly in the past. Now, in 2026, it was Josimar ‘Vozinha’ Dias’s turn. The Cape Verde keeper’s name honours an iconic Brazilian World Cup star, and now at 40, he’s made his mark in the tournament. However, even that wasn’t the reason that Vozinha broke down in tears after his side’s iconic 0-0 draw to Spain.

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Instead, it was because for him, the draw represented the culmination of everything he had been working for. In January 2026, the US government added Cape Verde to a list requiring a $15,000 returnable bond, one that his mother couldn’t afford.

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“I cried because I grew up with my grandparents and unfortunately they were not here; they died a few years ago,” Vozinha said after the game, as per The Guardian. “They were everything for me, for my life. I also cried because my mum didn’t manage to be here because of the visa.

“Because of the money we had to pay for the visa, we didn’t manage to [get it done] on time. I would like her to be here, but I’m also very happy.”

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The $15,000 figure is over and above the visa fee and miscellaneous travel and other costs. However, while the Cape Verde soccer association paid for Vozinha’s bond, his mother’s was another question.

Thus, the 40-year-old was at his first-ever World Cup without the only familial support he had left. When he first arrived, it wouldn’t have mattered, as with most of his squad, Vozinha arrived as just another soccer player. However, like debutants Curacao, Cabo Verde’s first-ever game of World Cup soccer was against a giant of the game.

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Thus, many tuned in to watch what they expected to be something akin to the goal-fest Germany enjoyed. Instead, they were shown a 40-year-old man delivering the performance of a lifetime. A man who only made his professional debut at 25, the age by which most footballers give up on their dreams of turning pro.

By the end of the night, Spain’s superstars from Pedri to Rodri to Lamine Yamal looked exhausted. They had peppered the 40-year-old’s goal with shot after shot while attempting to kill Cape Verde in their usual ‘death by a thousand passes’ style. Instead, the final stats sheet read like an homage to the Blue Sharks’ goalkeeper.

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Spain had 62% possession, over 700 passes, 92% pass accuracy, and 27 shots on goal. And yet it was 0-0 after eight big goal-denying saves from Vozinha. It’s why the keeper and Ryan Mendes were in tears as they embraced each other while the rest of their teammates looked shellshocked. Why wouldn’t they? Nobody gave them a chance.

Even the bookies gave them 10-1 odds of drawing to the 2010 World Cup winners. The odds of them winning skyrocketed into the 100s. It’s why the draw meant that much to Chaves’ goalkeeper, especially after he was named man of the match for his performance.

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“I have worked my whole life for this moment,” the Cape Verde star added. “I’m 40 years old. I started playing football professionally when I was 25, in 2012. I thought about leaving, but I continued because of this dream.

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“This is for everyone. I was named man of the match, but this is for all of my teammates because without them, nothing would be possible. I will continue to work for Cape Verde and for the people.”

That more than anything captured the emotions of the entire Cape Verde side after their historic result. And nobody was prouder than their head coach Bubista, who reserved special praise for his veteran goalkeeper and his defense.

Cape Verde head coach Bubista reflects on Vozinha’s performance

Cape Verde’s defensive mastery wasn’t accidental. They won their AFCON qualifying group and, along the way, beat bigger sides like Angola, Libya, and World Cup regulars Cameroon. And the Blue Sharks did so by winning seven out of their ten games, conceding just 8 goals to claim the automatic qualification spot over Cameroon.

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That, however, was a comparatively easier stage than the World Cup. Yet, against reigning European champion Spain, Cape Verde proved they belonged. Despite La Furia Roja’s star power, the Blue Sharks looked far from intimidated and even seemed to welcome the challenge. That’s what impressed head coach Bubista more, alongside Vozinha’s incredible performance between the sticks.

“Vozinha is overwhelmed by the emotion. He has made a huge effort to be here, and those were tears of resilience. I don’t like to talk about individuals, but he played so well. The team was calm, and that helped to keep him calm.

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“This means everything for the country. We’ve always said that we want the whole world to see how our team plays. We showed courage, playing in a way that is a metaphor for our country: with resilience and overcoming obstacles.”

However, their route into the knockout stages is far from complete. After Uruguay’s draw to Saudi Arabia last night, everyone on Group H sits level on points and goal difference.

It means that Cape Verde still has to win at least one of their next two games and hope results go their way in the other. Only time will tell just how far this dream journey will take the World Cup debutants, but there’s no denying their debut is off to a flyer.