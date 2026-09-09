“I Couldn’t Talk”: Sophia Wilson Reveals NFL Husband’s Upsetting Post-Game Habit After Marriage

Sophia Wilson and Michael Wilson may compete in completely different sports, but their lives as elite athletes have given them plenty of common ground since they first met at Stanford. Sophia built her career in soccer, eventually representing the U.S. women’s national team, while Michael pursued American football and reached the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals. The couple began dating as Stanford freshmen in 2019 and married in January 2025. Now, as two professional athletes sharing the same home, their different approaches to sport have also become a source of learning for each other.

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During a recent appearance on The RE-CAP Show with Tobin Heath and Christen Press, released on YouTube on September 3, Heath brought up Sophia’s “dual sport household” and asked how the couple’s sporting backgrounds have influenced one another. Heath noted that other U.S. women’s national team players have also incorporated elements of football into their training, before asking Sophia what parts of Michael’s football culture she has adopted and what he has picked up from her soccer background.

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Sophia pointed to Michael’s discipline and attention to detail as one of the biggest influences on her. She described him as “the most disciplined person you will like ever meet,” explaining that he rarely overlooks even the smallest details. While Sophia said she does not ignore details herself, she admitted that she is, “definitely more nonchalant” about some of the smaller things. Living with Michael has changed that perspective, as she has learned that those details can have a direct effect on the bigger picture.

According to her, Michael’s mindset is largely built around trusting the process. Instead of constantly questioning why a desired result has not arrived, he focuses on the smaller actions that eventually produce it. Sophia said that approach has taught her to pay closer attention to the process and the work that goes into reaching a result. But the influence has gone both ways.

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While Michael’s discipline has influenced the way Sophia approaches her own sport, she believes she has had the opposite effect on him, helping him learn to relax and move on after difficult performances. Reflecting on how they have influenced each other, Sophia joked, “I think I’m the opposite, taught him how to chill a little bit.”

Sophia then recalled how difficult it used to be for Michael to leave a disappointing game behind. “Like he used to… like after any game that didn’t go great. Oh my god. Like I couldn’t talk to the man for days. It was this whole like he brought it home, and he’ll admit it too,” she explained.

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She said she had to work with him to “move on a little faster” and stop being so hard on himself. At the same time, she admitted that Michael is unlikely to change that part of his personality completely because of how high he sets his own standards. Her goal was simply to help him “not be so uptight.”

For Sophia, that difference has become a healthy part of their relationship. The couple may approach their respective sports differently, but their time together has allowed them to take the best parts of each other’s mindset. Michael has encouraged Sophia to focus more closely on the details behind her performances, while Sophia has helped him learn when it is time to let go of a difficult game.

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“Yeah. Like it’s like a healthy balance,” Sophia said. “I feel like we balance each other out in that way.” The balance in her relationship with Michael came after she had her own share of setbacks.

The difficult road behind Sophia’s comeback

Sophia’s dream was to enter the pro soccer world with high expectations. In January 2020, the Portland Thorns selected her No. 1 overall in the NWSL Draft after she helped Stanford win the 2019 NCAA championship. She was also the first teenager ever selected in the NWSL Draft. But her move into professional soccer quickly became far more difficult than she had expected.

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Shortly after arriving in Portland, the COVID-19 pandemic brought the NWSL season to a halt. Sophia had barely settled into her new surroundings and had not even met some of her teammates when the league suspended play. When the NWSL eventually returned with the Challenge Cup in Utah, she was unable to take part because of a left knee injury, leaving her to watch from the sidelines while recovering.

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The combination became so difficult that she began questioning whether leaving Stanford and turning professional had been the right choice. “I started to worry whether I made the right decision,” Sophia said. Eventually things got right, and Sophia became one of the most successful players in the NWSL.

She was named the 2022 NWSL MVP, led Portland to the league title, and is a 2024 Olympic gold medalist for the U.S. in Paris. However, her career brought her many changes, such as the sport of club football and International football, which required her to meet various physical and mental demands. But then in March 2025, she announced that she was expecting her first child, which meant stepping away from soccer for an extended period.

And she returned to the U.S. women’s national team in April 2026 after 17 months away from international duty. And that’s how she balanced her life perfectly.