“Punch in the Chest”: Leandro Paredes Calls Out FIFA Over Biased Suspension

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final may go down as one of the most contested ones in history. However, the shocking moment didn’t arrive during the match but after the final whistle.

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With Leandro Paredes at the center of the action, emotions boiled over for Argentina, and a few stars acted out. FIFA quickly handed out punishments, with Paredes hit hardest. Now, the 32-year-old has finally called out football’s governing body over a biased suspension.

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“Yeah, it seems excessive,” Paredes told reporters after a recent game (via X) (translated via Google Translate). “What’s also strange is that Gavi got one game, even though he’s the one who punches me in the chest.

“But anyway, it’s done now. All that’s left is to appeal, see if they can reduce the suspension, and that’s it.”

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All this comes in the aftermath of Argentina’s 1-0 loss in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. After a tense and tough game, Ferran Torres’ 106th-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two. However, after the final whistle, emotions got the better of several Argentina players, and tensions spilled onto the ground.

Paredes, Nahuel Molina and Thiago Almada were among the three Argentines who were fined and banned due to shoving and pushing. But FIFA imposed the biggest punishment on Leandro Paredes, including a ten-match international suspension and a $90,000 fine.

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Molina got a seven-match ban and the same fine, while Almada got a one-match ban and a $30,000 fine. Officials also suspended Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala for three matches. Following the post-game chaos in which he appeared to lash out at Dani Olmo, FIFA fined him $30,000, similar to Almada’s.

Spanish and Barcelona midfielder Gavi also received the same fine as Almada and Ayala, along with a one-game ban. Since then, the AFA has formally asked FIFA that “A” class friendly games and official matches count towards the ban.

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While FIFA agreed to the proposal, reports have indicated that the AFA is not done yet. In an official statement, the AFA confirmed they plan to appeal the punishments.

“I think so, because, like I said, I think it’s excessive,” Paredes added when asked about an appeal. “But there are people who work on these things, and hopefully, hopefully it can be reduced.”

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What won’t be challenged, though, will be the other fines and closures issued to the AFA. That’s because FIFA’s official disciplinary committee didn’t stop at Argentina’s behavior on the pitch.

The AFA was fined $321,000 for multiple violations during the 2026 World Cup, including discriminatory behavior, fan-related incidents, and a political banner.

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Alongside the fine, FIFA also said that Argentina will play their next two home games in front of a reduced-capacity crowd due to partial stadium closure. However, Leandro Paredes has made it clear that the ten-match ban feels excessive, especially when Gavi received just one game for the incident.

With the AFA preparing to appeal, the midfielder now has a chance to challenge a punishment he believes does not reflect what actually happened.