“RIP”: Prayers Pour in for UConn Legend Robbed of 1980 Olympics Due to US Boycott

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UConn men’s soccer legend Joe Morrone passed away at Hartford Hospital on May 12, 2026, at 67. While the UConn community and soccer fans worldwide have poured in their condolences, an official cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

The UConn men’s soccer department paid its condolences to the 3x All-American and four-time All-New England selection via a statement on X: “The UConn men’s soccer program is saddened to hear the passing of Joe Morrone. We send our deepest condolences to the Morrone family during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.”

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Long before his professional career began, Morrone had already made a name for himself at UConn for his goal-scoring ability. In his three seasons there, the Middlebury, Vermont-born soccer player secured 158 career points, 61 goals, and 36 assists—records that still stand.

Before his Olympic call-up, Morrone opened the scoring for the United States with two goals at the 1979 Pan American Games. He later played in the Senior Bowl All-Star game and topped New England in scoring throughout his college career.

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His 1979 season—22 goals, 57 points—caught NASL scouts’ attention. Drafted first overall in 1980, Morrone won the NASL Rookie of the Year award with the Tulsa Roughnecks. He had even qualified for the 1980 Olympics, but the U.S. boycott robbed him of his chance. The 1980 Hermann Trophy winner then played for the San Jose Earthquakes in 1982. Morrone later played in the Major Indoor Soccer League for Tulsa, Golden Bay, and Pittsburgh from 1982 to 1984.

Fans and teammates took to social media to mourn Morrone’s death.

Remembering Joe Morrone : The legend who built a UConn family legacy

“My sincere condolences to the Morrone family. It’s very hard to hear anybody from the UCONN nation family That has passed. R.I.P. Joe. My heart goes out to you as a family!!!” one fan wrote. Another fan added, “Condolences to the Morrone family and @uconn family from a former Connecticut Soccer School 2x attendee.”

Morrone’s bond with the sport began long before his college rise. He starred at E.O. Smith High School, where he earned All-American honors and helped lead the school to state championships in 1976 and 1977. Morrone later joined UConn in 1977, where he became a big star in just three years.

Around the same period, Morrone also earned recognition on the international stage. His performances secured him a place with the U.S. men’s national soccer team during qualification for the 1980 Summer Olympics. He delivered some of the team’s most memorable moments in qualifying, including decisive goals in victories against Suriname and Costa Rica that helped the United States finish on top. But despite successfully qualifying, the team never got to compete at the Moscow Olympics.

Another fan added, “Sincerest condolences on the passing of Joe. May his memory be a blessing to all that new him.” One fan wrote, “UConn legend… sending good vibes to the Morrone Family and everyone who knew Joe.” Another fan added, “When you make your list of greatest national team players of all time, this guy should be on it. RIP, Joe.”

He was a player under his father, legendary UConn coach Joseph J. Morrone, who turned the Huskies into a respected national program before his passing in 2015. The Morrone family legacy extended to UConn soccer with the addition of his brother, Bill Morrone, and sister, Melissa, both All-Americans. The Morrones built UConn soccer into a national powerhouse.

Morrone officially retired from professional soccer on March 5, 1984, saying that he was “burned out” and wanted to finish his business degree. After retirement, he mostly stayed away from the public soccer world and led a private life.

Following news of his passing, his younger brother, Bill Morrone, shared a heartfelt tribute on Facebook. “He was the best to ever play soccer at UConn. My brother’s nickname was ‘The Condor’ as he would control the soccer ball and extend both his arms so the other team’s players could not get near the ball.”