Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Joins NBA and NFL Stars in $1 Billion Investment for USA Soccer

What do a four-time Olympic gold medalist, a 2017 Heisman Trophy winner, and a 2025 NBA champion have in common? Nothing, usually. But this time, the three have come together to support football in the U.S. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is joining Jalen Williams and Baker Mayfield in OKC’s $1 billion project for a USL team in Oklahoma City.

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Headed by financial firm Echo Investment Capital and its founding partner and CEO, Christian Kanady, the group will bring USL soccer to Oklahoma. Although the team could be two years from its professional debut in the USL, it has attracted investors like flies. First, Russell Westbrook, then Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonito and former USMNT star Jozy Altidore, and now, three new names.

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Kanady expressed happiness to have the three aboard.

“This is a defining moment for Oklahoma City. We have always believed sports can be a catalyst for community and economic growth, and to have athletes of this caliber put their names and capital behind that vision is extraordinary. Jalen, Baker, and Sydney each bring a unique platform and an authentic belief in what we are building here. Together with Russell and Jozy, this investor roster reflects a level of conviction in Oklahoma City’s future you rarely see assembled around a single project.”

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McLaughlin-Levrone was excited to be a part of the group. She explained her motivation for joining:

“What drew me to this project is the belief that sports development, done well, shapes lives far beyond the field of play. Oklahoma City is investing in its young people in a serious way.

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“By hosting events in the LA28 Olympic Games just minutes from this new stadium and entertainment district, Oklahoma City’s next generation of athletes and leaders will have access to world-class sports on their doorstep. That is the kind of legacy I want to invest in.”

Their previous team, OKC Energy FC, went on hiatus in 2022 after failing to meet USL Championship requirements. That led the club and its fans to search for a new way forward before Echo bought them in 2024. Since then, the investment group has been making wholesale changes, including a land donation to the city for a new stadium.

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The club used to play its home games at Prbil Stadium before moving to Historic Taft Stadium following renovations to the facility. However, Echo, along with Oklahoma City, has kicked off construction of a multipurpose stadium near the Oklahoma River. It won’t just be a soccer stadium but a $1 billion mixed-use, flexible venue capable of hosting more than just home games.

That includes concerts, festivals, community events, entertainment events, and more throughout the year when not in use. It will also be the home stadium of the new USL team, with a reported capacity of around 10,000.

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Kanady told Sportico:

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“This is a city with a population on the rise, diverse, well run, well capitalized, and then lastly, a sports city. What we are building with Jozy [answers the question of] how do you take college football and the NBA, and add a third love language of sport, all kind of clustered in a downtown area.”

While McLaughlin-Levrone continues expanding her impact away from the track, she has also been making the most of her time away. During her maternity break, the Olympic champion has taken on a different role altogether: coach.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone uses her maternity break to coach

For Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and her husband, Andre Levrone Jr., January 2026 meant training would take a back seat. But not completely, as McLaughlin-Levrone has been keeping up with her training program, albeit an adjusted one. Still, the couple felt that 2026, a year without major championships, was the perfect year for her.

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And while her training has eased off, McLaughlin-Levrone has taken up a new job: coaching. The 26-year-old was at a masterclass at Lucas Quinn’s facility, teaching the art of sprinting and hurdling to 25 girls. Quinn detailed the experience on Instagram.

“A truly transformational experience for 25 girls and an incredible day for everyone involved 🙏🏻.

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“Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone meeting, coaching, and mentoring them through both performance on the track and challenges off it, with real conversation about mindset, approach, the gospel, and how faith shapes identity and purpose both in sport and life.”

But they weren’t the only ones. Levrone also taught the girls a few tricks of his trade. Although the former wide receiver never played an NFL game, he did play four seasons with the University of Virginia. And he wasn’t just on the track but in the gym as well, instructing the girls on what could help them.

Now away from racing, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is finding new ways to leave her mark. Whether through investment or mentoring young athletes, her influence continues to grow beyond the track.