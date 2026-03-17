Sports Legend Pat McAfee Gives Huge Praise as Mikaela Shiffrin Scores 109th Win

Inevitable. That’s the only word that can describe Mikaela Shiffrin racing in the World Cup, especially after her 109th win. No other skier has ever won more, and the American keeps extending it every time she puts on her skis. And people have taken notice, with sports legend Pat McAfee the latest in line to praise the 31-year-old.

The American dominated the last slalom race before the World Cup finals by finishing 0.94 seconds above second-place Emma Aicher. It was a record-equalling eighth slalom win of the season, a record that she and Croatian Janica Kostelic hold. Not to mention, it also marked the 109th World Cup win of her career, and that delighted McAfee as he took to X to praise her.

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“ABSOLUTE LEGEND,” McAfee wrote on X. “Congrats @MikaelaShiffrin.. WE APPRECIATE YOUR DOMINANCE and the amount of hard ass work it has taken to get to the top of these podiums. 🗣🗣 HAPPY ST PADDYS”

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The ESPN analyst and Mikaela Shiffrin know each other well, as the latter recently appeared on his “Pat McAfee Show.” Both McAfee and his co-host loved the American skier, who held nothing back as she roasted the former NFL star.

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The 38-year-old host, for his part, showed Shiffrin a lot of love as he constantly referred to the Olympic gold medalist as the “GOAT.” The conversation then turned to Shiffrin’s medal, as McAfee was curious what she was doing with it.

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“Well, right now, I don’t know. Right now it’s in its case. Um. I haven’t gone home yet, so I’m still in Europe, and we’re racing,” Shiffrin said on the show.

“I haven’t gone back to the US yet, so it’s like carrying around this medal [laughs] throughout the season is a little bit sketchy.”

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McAfee also joked that Shiffrin should turn her third Olympic gold medal into a giant belt buckle, as that would make it easier to carry around. The skier immediately shut down the idea, although she did appreciate McAfee’s attempt to brainstorm ways to carry around the medal in Europe.

While Mikaela Shiffrin has stunned crowds once again, the path has not come easy. During her first run in Åre, the three-time Olympic gold medalist built a lead of more than half a second. She flew through the first two splits with the fastest time on the slope and held the edge over leader Camille Rast heading into the third sector.

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But just before the finish, Shiffrin skidded off course and braked hard to reach the next gate. She rallied with an impressive second run to claim fifth place.

Still, a rocky road lies ahead. Will Mikaela stay motivated to seize another victory? She seems to have found her muse.

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Mikaela Shiffrin on how Emma Aicher’s skiing motivates her

The 31-year-old hasn’t gone back to America yet, as immediately after the Winter Olympics ended, the 2025–26 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup restarted. It had paused for the Olympics with Shiffrin at the top of the overall standings, having already secured the slalom title. And she then proceeded to extend her lead to 140 points, and it would have been more had Emma Aicher not finished second in the slalom.

That was a career-best finish from the German, who has been keeping pace with the American skier ever since the Olympics restarted. It has allowed her to cut down the lead, although Aicher is having an excellent season, having reached nine podiums (3 wins) across various disciplines. That led to praise from Shiffrin, who has had to stay at the top of her game to maintain her lead.

“There is still some pushing to do. Emma is skiing just incredible, in every event. So, I try to stay in fighting spirit,” Shiffrin said, shared via Sentinel Colorado.

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“It’s the kind of thing that motivates me when we are off the slopes and to keep going with the mood and the attitude. But whenever I’m in the start gate, I just try to have the best skiing I can do.”

It wouldn’t be the first time that Mikaela Shiffrin has praised her competitors. She also did so recently after her giant slalom race. There she took to X to praise winner Julia Scheib and Aicher, especially focusing on the German after she finished a career-best fourth place. It did help cut down Shiffrin’s lead, but the American only went and added to it with her 8th slalom win of the season.

That does leave a tight margin for error for both skiers as the race for the overall globe goes down to the final four races in the season.