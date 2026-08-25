Stanford Declines to Comment as Former Athlete Raises Abusive “Lack of Humanity” Complaints

Stanford men’s rowing is facing Scrutiny after six former team members alleged that athletes were subjected to pressure to train through serious illness and injuries. They described it as “neglect and an abusive team culture” under head coach Ted Sobolewski and assistant coach John Pojednic, but Stanford has so far only offered a vague answer.

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The allegations, reported by The Stanford Daily on Aug. 23, have also raised fresh questions about whether concerns from athletes were adequately addressed after Stanford previously investigated the coaching staff.

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Stanford Athletics did not respond to the specific allegations, citing personnel matters, legal and privacy issues.

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“We take all matters related to student-athlete health and safety seriously,” the department said in a statement to The Daily,

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The new accusations come almost two years after Stanford investigated Sobolewski and Pojednic in November 2024 based on concerns raised by former rower Pierce. There was no evidence found to substantiate the investigation, and coaches reportedly were not replaced.

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Among the incidents described in the latest report was one involving former rower Arthur Scott ’27. During a rainy Wednesday practice, Stanford’s coxed four was taking part in a 20-minute race when the boat entered the wake of a nearby research vessel.

The resulting waves flooded the shell, forcing it lower into the water and eventually submerging the coxswain. The rowers looked toward their coaches in distress, but Scott said the coaches repeatedly told them to “endure.”

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“It was just so incredible, and such a lack of humanity,” Scott said.

Scott’s account was one of several former athletes used by The Daily to describe what they viewed as a wider culture within the program. The former rowers alleged that athletes were expected to tolerate difficult conditions and, at times, continue training despite being seriously ill or injured.

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Another was Lucas Johnson ’26, who was a freshman who’d secured his spot in Stanford’s best boat. In his sophomore year, Johnson faced a lot of sickness, depression and academic problems.

Text messages obtained by The Daily from Oct. 13, 2024, show Johnson asking Sobolewski to excuse him from a team run and practice because he was ill and had been advised by a team trainer to sit out.

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Sobolewski replied that it is a decision he will leave to Johnson, saying unless he was unwell or had a fever, he believed he should run.

He also told Johnson that he was the only athlete that year who had contacted the coaches about being unable to practice and said the request had already happened twice. Johnson declined to comment to The Daily.

According to Pierce, coaches continued pushing Johnson to return to training while he was dealing with illness. Johnson eventually left the team and later unenrolled from Stanford.

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Other former rowers described similar health concerns. One former athlete, identified by the pseudonym Ethan, said he suffered recurring colds and eight fevers during one school year.

Another former rower described recurring nerve pain and serious back problems. The Daily also reported allegations that coaches used the phrase “baby cough” when referring to illness.

Pierce made another serious allegation involving his own health. He said Sobolewski required him to complete a one-hour maximal test while he was recovering from pneumonia and despite written medical orders. Pierce said he was left shaking and vomiting afterward.

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He also alleged that he faced retaliation after raising concerns with Stanford administrators. Pierce told The Daily that Pojednic confronted him, pressed a finger into his chest, used profanity and called him a “cancer.”

Pierce said he was later placed on leave from the team. However, the allegations are not universally supported by former members of the program.

Coaches receive support as Stanford rowing

Two additional former athletes interviewed by The Daily defended Sobolewski and Pojednic, describing them as caring coaches.

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They characterized some of the reported incidents as isolated and pointed to the team’s limited roster and resources as factors behind some of the difficulties.

The latest report follows a June investigation by The Stanford Review, which also raised allegations about the culture surrounding Stanford men’s rowing.

Current rowers responded at the time by defending the program and rejecting the portrayal that athletes were left without support. Current team members did not respond to The Stanford Daily’s latest requests for comment.

The drama comes at a time when Stanford is holding onto its lead. The Cardinal’s varsity 8 placed sixth in the 2026 IRA National Championship and four Stanford rowers won All-America honors.

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Meanwhile, The Daily revealed that at least 12 recruited rowers had dropped out of the team by the end of this academic year (2025-26), three years after Sobolewski and Pojednic took over the program.

The departures do not, by themselves, establish misconduct, but former athletes have pointed to the turnover while discussing their concerns about the program.