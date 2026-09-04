Gymnastics is a beautiful and elegant sport to watch. However, the injuries behind the scenes are brutal. While not many might notice the reality of how athletes deal with these, Stephen Nedoroscik is changing that. He is openly sharing the brutal clinical measures required to stay competitive.

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Nedoroscik suffered a dangerous fall on the second night of the U.S. National Championships, an event which suddenly ended his campaign. Now, days after, the American pommel horse specialist took to social media to explain how he is recovering from the injury.

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In a simple, step-by-step video of his medical treatment, Nedoroscik showed the whole process of getting a deep, targeted shoulder injection. This was needed to get rid of the severe inflammation and to repair the joint damage caused by his fall.

Addressing the camera with a dry sense of humor the gymnast said, “My job is cool except for all the chronic injuries.”

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However, when the medical personnel were getting the syringe and the ultrasound monitor ready, elite athlete’s off-camera injury dealings came to light. Despite trying to keep the video humerus and lighthearted, Nedoroscik did not hold back from sharing harsh truth.

“I’d be a big stinky liar if I said this has been a fun process, it’s one I will learn from regardless though,” he added.

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The genuine honesty revealed Nedroscik’s brutal and serious physical dilemma. The injection given to the gymnast is intended to break the chronic inflammatory cycle, suppress severe friction, and enable pain-free movement. This will help him once again load his upper body and get back on the mat soon.

Nedoroscik had only recently recovered from serious orthopedic problems when he reached the national championships. He fought his way to the competitive stage back after undergoing major surgery on his right hip to repair a double labium tear and cartilage damage. Although he remarked during his rehabilitation that “the hip is now pain-free”, his shoulder had already become an active issue several months before the Nationals.

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After the violent fall off the apparatus Nedoroscik came on social media to give an update to his fans. He did not do it with a simple post or script, rather opening up on honest reality of the rehabilitation process. However, for Nedoroscik, the route to Los Angeles Olympics might have become more stressful.

Rebuilding the Long Road to LA 2028

The ‘Superman’ of US gymnastics had just returned to his regular competitive routine after a long hiatus due to injury. The pommel horse specialist had undergone a complex hip surgery, almost having missed an entire season.

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Besides, the apparatus expert, who was a key for USA men’s gymnastics’ historic bronze at 2024 Paris Olympics, depends entirely on his upper body more for his performances. These back-to-back injuries can cause huge loss to Nedorsick as events now move toward 2028 LA Olympics.

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For Nedoroscik, LA Olympics can also be he climax of his career as gymnasts usually retire earlier than most athletes depending on the durability of their bodies. Since every gymnastic move involves heavy load on delicate joints, ongoing shoulder injury poises a serious threat to Nedoroscik’s future if not medically treated.

Nedoroscik has already began his preparation while being absolutely transparent about his struggles. However, to qualify for the upcoming Games, Nedoroscik needs to be at the top of men’s gymnastics rankings. Moving forward his focus will now move towards high stake events and the qualifiers.

Although battling consecutive injuries is hard, Nedoroscik is no stranger to getting back on top after a fall. Nedoroscik’s focus and determination reflects an Olympian’s real struggle behind the bright arenas and stadiums.