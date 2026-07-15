“Sticky-Taped Me”: Olympic Champion Opens Up on Multiple Injuries Ahead of Commonwealth Games

Rumors began to float that Australian swimming was in trouble ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games after Kaylee McKeown, arguably the greatest backstroker ever, had withdrawn from the event with glandular fever. However, rumours indicated that another Olympic champion was in doubt for the Glasgow showdown. Instead, Mollie O’Callaghan will be there, albeit bound together with “sticky tape”.

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The 22-year-old has been a key part of the Australian team and, in McKeown’s absence, is now one of their big hopes. However, the Olympic champion has revealed that she has been battling a spinal and shoulder injury in the build-up.

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“One week to go until we set off for the Commonwealth Games and Pan Pacs. 💚💛” O’Callaghan wrote on Instagram. “I’m so honoured to be putting on the green and gold again for my second Commonwealth Games and my first Pan Pacs.

“Just wanted to share some personal news and to also thank the people that have sticky-taped me back together to get on the plane to Glasgow. It hasn’t been the easiest lead-up. I’ve been managing an ongoing shoulder injury as well as a back injury.

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“Last month I was told I wouldn’t be able to compete at Trials, the Commonwealth Games or Pan Pacs. I was also told to stop swimming immediately.”

That would have been a serious blow for Australia, especially in McKeown’s absence. While Swimming Australia named a 60-strong team (42 and 18 para athletes), 25% of the squad is made up of rookies. It meant that in the absence of the backstroking icon, O’Callaghan, Lakeisha Patterson, Lani Pallister and Shayna Jack would be the core of the team.

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Jack announced that she will retire after the Games, leaving the rest as the core of the future. However, this also reveals why O’Callaghan didn’t start in the 50m freestyle during the Australian Trials. The 22-year-old competed in three other events, winning the 100m and 200m freestyle and coming second in the 50m backstroke.

However, she was marked as DNS for the 50m freestyle, raising fans’ concerns. But as the statement added, O’Callaghan and her team took action to ensure she could be at the Commonwealth Games. After seeing a specialist, they gave her the “green light.” Mollie O’Callaghan will be in Glasgow and at the Pan Pacific championships.

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Imago Source: Instagram/Molly O’Callaghan 2

The 22-year-old will take part in the 100m, 200m freestyle and the 50m backstroke at the Games. That doesn’t include the women’s and mixed relays, although she revealed that her schedule will change due to the injuries.

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“Things might look a little different for me at the Commonwealth Games and Pan Pacs, but I’ll give everything I have and do my absolute best every time I race,” the Olympic champion added. “A huge thank you to my team and my spinal specialist for working tirelessly to find a way to keep me in the water while making sure my recovery always came first. I truly couldn’t have done this without you.”

Her injuries may have changed the preparation, but they haven’t changed expectations. Ariarne Titmus, for one, still sees O’Callaghan as one of Australia’s biggest medal threats.

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Ariarne Titmus confident that O’Callaghan is a medal hope despite injuries

By the time she walked out of the 2024 Paris Olympics, only three Australians had won more Olympic medals than Mollie O’Callaghan. Despite being only 22, the Australian has eight medals to her name, including five golds. Add to that her 17 long-course World Championships medals (11 gold and 6 silver) and 7 Commonwealth Games medals, and you have a 22-year-old star.

It’s also one of the major reasons why fans of the Dolphins aren’t worried about their side’s chances at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. That’s even after superstar and backstroke icon Kaylee McKeown bowed out because of illness. In fact, with McKeown out, some have even claimed that O’Callaghan could potentially win six Commonwealth gold medals.

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However, her shoulder and spine injuries may prevent that. Even then, former teammate and eight-time Olympic medalist Ariarne Titmus believes O’Callaghan remains a big medal hope.

“She’s almost a veteran of the team now at 22, and she’ll be incredibly competitive in the 100 and 200m freestyle,” Titmus told The West Australian. “With the importance and prestige of a meet like the Commonwealth Games, as an athlete, you do everything you can as long as you can stay healthy and get your body right.

She added, “I know Mollie puts herself under intense pressure to perform, and this would have certainly upset her with these injuries she’s been carrying this year. But she’s the ultimate competitor, and I’m sure she’s going to lift at the games.”

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The injuries may have reshaped her preparation, but they haven’t lowered Australia’s expectations as Titmus revealed. Instead, Glasgow will reveal just how much Mollie O’Callaghan still has to give.