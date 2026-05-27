Sudden Heart Illness Reason for 2.4M Famous Bodybuilder’s Death at 22

Three weeks ago, Gabriel Ganley had posted a compilation video showcasing his journey, from a boy struggling to lift weights to a bodybuilding influencer at the peak of his powers. Take one look at his social media, and you’ll see how full of life he was, and how he was looking forward to what lay ahead. It all came to a stop a few days ago, when his heart stopped.

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At 22, Ganley had 2.4 million followers on Instagram, a sponsorship deal, and a rapidly growing bodybuilding career. That was before a sudden heart illness took everything.

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It was first reported on May 22nd, 2025, that Ganley had passed away under mysterious circumstances. Now, G1 Globo (via PEOPLE) has reported that the 22-year-old died due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. This condition is when the heart muscle thickens, making it harder for the organ to pump blood around the body.

As per the report, the investigation is still ongoing as the police and the medical examiner have yet to confirm an official cause of death. The former is still waiting for the results of a forensic report to confirm the same. This comes just days after CNN Brasil announced that the bodybuilder was found dead in the kitchen of his apartment.

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His friend reportedly discovered him and then called for medical services. But by the time they arrived on the scene, Ganley had already passed away. Police reported no “apparent signs of violence”. Furthermore, the report revealed that the 22-year-old hadn’t been in contact with friends or family for two days, nor had they been able to reach him.

This is what prompted his friend to check up on him, which led to the discovery of the body. The 22-year-old’s sponsor, Integralmedica, also confirmed the news through a social media post.

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“Today we lost much more than a talented and dedicated athlete with a bright future ahead,” the statement read on Instagram. “We lost a sports influencer who inspired thousands of young people daily with his energy, discipline, and authenticity.”

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“Ganley left his mark wherever he went. His charisma, his presence, and his passion for life will remain alive in the memories of all who had the privilege of knowing him and walking alongside him.”

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The tragedy has shocked the bodybuilding world, especially since the 22-year-old Ganley was an up-and-coming star and a social media influencer with millions of followers across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. He was up there among the most popular bodybuilders. He went viral after he posted a video of his 500kg leg press and became a rising star thanks to his incredible progress.

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However, some did call his methods controversial, even though the progress was undeniable. The 22-year-old started weightlifting at 15 and recently shared a video of his progress. It showed Ganley changing from a teenager who struggled to lift to a social media-famous bodybuilder.

Unfortunately, Ganley is not the first bodybuilder to die of heart illness this year.

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Gabriel Ganley was not the first to die from heart illness in 2026

Gabriel Ganley is just the latest big-ticket name to pass away from a heart illness. Though Ganley’s cause of death remains unconfirmed, the physical toll of bodybuilding has been rather evident this year. It has already forced the community to grieve more than once.

That includes Wang Kun’s death in December 2025. Reports indicated the Chinese bodybuilder died from a supposed heart problem, a claim that remains unconfirmed. The 30-year-old was a juggernaut in the community, having won eight consecutive titles at the Chinese Bodybuilding Association National Bodybuilding Championships.

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Not only that, Kun has long boasted about how living a “monk’s life” has helped him achieve his title-winning physique. The 30-year-old was reportedly in good shape as well, having been a professional athlete with the International Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness Professional League.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t the only one, as Juan Sebastian Anzola Quintero also passed away from similar circumstances. The Colombian was in the middle of a workout in mid-February when he collapsed at his gym. Despite multiple attempts to resuscitate him and a defibrillator being used to help restart his heart, the 26-year-old was eventually pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Like Ganley, Quintero was a well-known fitness influencer on social media and a competitive bodybuilder. He held five overall titles in his weight discipline and also had a master’s degree in physical fitness. This one echoed the tragic death of fellow champion bodybuilder Jason Lowe, who also passed away in 2026. No official cause of death was ever released, but as per PEOPLE, the 38-year-old died under sudden circumstances.

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Lowe, like Quintero and Kun, regularly competed between 2015 and 2025 and was a widely respected IFBB Pro bodybuilder. But for Gabriel Ganley, the sponsorships and millions of followers painted the picture of a 22-year-old just hitting his peak. Instead, his sudden death has become a devastating reminder of how often bodybuilding’s brightest stories now end with unanswered questions.