Suni Lee Raises Eyebrows With NBA Star in Recent Social Media Video

Last year, we were all witnesses to Suni Lee pulling up to the Madison Square Garden in support of the New York Knicks. Though nobody saw it coming, fans were quick to notice a connection brewing between her and Knicks star OG Anunoby during Lee’s appearances. So much so, it avalanched into several rumors about the two stars together. Things have been kind of mellow for a while but Lee’s latest video has once again reignited the conversation.

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The 23-year-old stepped in front of the camera for the Knicks’ official Instagram account, placing a few stars into gymnastic events. From Jalen Brunson to Karl-Anthony Towns, nobody was spared as Lee segregated them into various events.

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“Hey, guys,” Lee said in the video. “It’s Suni Lee, and I’m gonna be matching Knicks players to gymnastics events. Jalen (Brunson), I feel like he’s very versatile, and I feel like he’s on the smaller side of the guys on the team, so I would have to go bars because bars is kind of hard to do if you’re taller.”

“So I would give him that. Josh (Hart) I feel like is very strong, um, and very quick and aggressive, so I feel like I’d have to go vault.”

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And then she reached OG Anunoby, “OG, um, I would maybe do beam for him. I feel like he’s very, like, strategic, but also he’s very skilled, so I would go beam.”

And that was all it took. Well, that and apparently her expression the moment she mentioned his name, as per one eagle-eyed fan. They wrote, “Definitely OG’s girl look at her expression when she mentions him.”

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For the unversed, Suni Lee and OG Anunoby have been romantically linked for a while now. It all kicked off in 2025 when Lee made a string of courtside appearances. That just happened to coincide with some of Anunoby’s best performances in a Knicks jersey. And some fans even spotted the Olympian and the British basketball star sharing glances during the game.

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It led to speculation and rumors as the internet linked the two athletes together. Neither star ever responded to the rumours and just kept letting it boil, as Lee continued to attend Knicks games. However, Suni Lee eventually cleared things up during an exclusive interview with Mirror US Sports in mid-2025.

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“Honestly, it just started off as a joke, and I feel like social media kind of just, like, took it further than that,” Lee told Mirror U.S. Sports.

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“But yeah, we’re just friends, and I’m really good friends with a bunch of the guys on the Knicks team, like [Karl-Anthony Towns], and then also I’m really close to [socialite and Towns’ partner Jordyn Woods] as well, so it’s cool to see them doing their thing. Honestly, I just enjoy watching basketball, which is why I went to most of the games.”

And yet, now in 2026, eagle-eyed fans are at it again. This has only re-sparked any dating rumors between the two stars.

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Fans react to Suni Lee’s smile while saying OG Anunoby’s name

“Look how she pauses and smiles when she says OG that’s my goat,” wrote one fan on X.

And they are somewhat right. While Suni Lee does maintain a smile throughout the video, her expression does make the slightest of changes when she says OG’s name. However, it would be surprising if their situation changed especially after Lee cleared the air in mid-2025. But things were kicked up a notch just a few months after that interview.

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That was in late 2025 when the 23-year-old Lee made a podcast appearance. There, she was asked whether the New York Knicks would win the 2026 NBA Championships, to which she answered “Yes”.

Chef Esther Choi, the host of the “First We Feast” podcast, only added fuel to the fire following up to Lee’s answer. She added, “I know. I know. I’m just going to say yes because we have to kind of right…Well, you definitely have to.” It reignited questions about whether OG Anunoby and Suni Lee were indeed dating, as fans wondered why Choi would make such a comment.

The aftermath of that clip only led to more speculation, although neither athlete reacted to it. They’re both well known for keeping their lives private, and thus, a lack of response makes sense. But another fan believed that Lee was hinting at something in the latest video, writing, “OG and “beam” I see what she’s doing.”

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However, nobody is quite sure what that fan is hinting towards, although Lee was recently spotted at a Knicks game earlier this week. The 23-year-old was seen sitting courtside while the New York Knicks took on the Atlanta Hawks in a playoff game. The Knicks lost that game (106-107), with Anunoby scoring just 14 points, although a few fans blamed her for the loss.

That was especially as the Knicks led by as much as 12 in the final quarter, but the Hawks produced a comeback to seal Game 2. It tied the series at 1-1, although after Game 5, the Knicks lead 3-2.

Whether it was just a passing expression or something more, Lee’s latest appearance has once again sparked full-blown speculation. Only time will tell whether it’s an actual hint or a moment the internet has gone overboard on.